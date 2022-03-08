Provenir Appoints Francisco Franch to Lead Expansion in Spain

Demand for company’s AI-powered risk decisioning software continues to drive global expansion

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Francisco Franch will be leading Sales in Spain to serve the growing number of financial services organizations seeking AI-powered risk decisioning solutions. Franch will oversee sales operations, business development and go-to-market strategies for Spain.

Franch brings more than 18 years’ experience in financial services, including four years in Sales for EMEA at Provenir. He also held several progressive sales roles at Ejecutivo de Cuentas developing marketing strategies and identifying and building technology partnerships to reach new customers.

“Customer expectation for real-time decisions continues to drive fintechs and financial services providers to find solutions to meet this demand,” said Frode Berg, Provenir’s Managing Director of EMEA. “Across EMEA, we’re experiencing significant growth and interest in our real-time decisioning solution. Francisco will lead Sales in Spain where we are expanding quickly. Customers and prospects will benefit significantly from his experience with Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software and his rich industry knowledge.”

Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for financial services organizations. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as automated analytics. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs, financial institutions, and payment providers make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the risk decisioning process. Its no-code, cloud-native SaaS products form a risk decision engine for real-time approvals and make it easy to rapidly create sophisticated decisioning workflows. With a global data marketplace for seamless integration, powerful AI and machine learning models, and real-time insights, Provenir has supercharged decisioning speed. Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 40 countries and processes more than 2 billion transactions annually.

