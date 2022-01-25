Home Business Wire Provenir Appoints Emre Ünlüsoy to Spearhead Expansion in Turkey, Middle East and...
Business Wire

Provenir Appoints Emre Ünlüsoy to Spearhead Expansion in Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans

di Business Wire

Industry veteran will lead regional team to meet growing demand

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIProvenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Emre Ünlüsoy has been appointed Regional Manager, following a year of record growth and continued global expansion. Ünlüsoy will oversee sales operations, business development and go-to-market strategies for Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans as Provenir responds to growing demand in the region.

Ünlüsoy brings extensive industry experience to his new role, having spent the last 15 years gaining expertise in analytics, decision management, credit decisioning and thwarting financial crime. Prior to joining Provenir, Emre served as a Country Manager at FICO, responsible for operations in Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans. He also held leadership positions at SAS, Experian, BAE Systems and Teradata.

“Emre is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge and experience in credit risk decisioning in the region and has a proven track record of successfully building teams,” said Frode Berg, Provenir’s Managing Director of EMEA. “We are seeing unprecedented demand from fintechs and challenger banks for real-time credit decisioning. They recognize that Provenir’s AI-powered decisioning platform brings together the three essential components of data, AI and decisioning and is the industry’s first, true risk decisioning ecosystem. Emre is uniquely qualified to engage with these innovators to create new market offerings.”

“Provenir has revolutionized how risk decisions are made to meet the ‘real-time’ expectations of today’s consumer,” said Emre. “I am delighted to be joining such a visionary team and helping organizations increase both the speed and accuracy of decision making.”

Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for financial services organizations. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as automated analytics. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (Paas) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs, financial institutions, and payment providers make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the risk decisioning process. Its no-code, cloud-native SaaS products form a risk decision engine for real-time approvals and make it easy to rapidly create sophisticated decisioning workflows. With a global data marketplace for seamless integration, powerful AI and machine learning models, and real-time insights, Provenir has supercharged decisioning speed. Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 40 countries and processes more than 2 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)

949-293-1055 | erin@lutzpr.com

Articoli correlati

Minko Goes Live With Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Scienaptic announced that Minko has completed a new implementation and is now...
Continua a leggere

SPIE and the University of Rochester Announce $1 Million Optics Graduate Fellowship

Business Wire Business Wire -
The SPIE Graduate Fellowship will support PhD students in optics and photonics at the university’s Institute of Optics BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Wins Grand Stevie Award for Excellence in Sales and Customer Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Minko Goes Live With Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

Business Wire