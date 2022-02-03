Provenir Appoints Cheryl Woodburn New Country Manager for Canada

Woodburn brings more than 25 years’ experience in growing markets and creating new value for customers

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Cheryl Woodburn has been appointed Country Manager for Canada to support the record-breaking growth the company is experiencing in North America. Woodburn will manage all operations as Provenir responds to growing demand in Canada.

Woodburn has more than 25 years of experience in global software, analytics, data and technology markets. Prior to joining Provenir, Woodburn served as Vice President, Sales at Equifax. She also held senior leadership roles at FICO and IBM, overseeing sales and customer success teams, sales enablement, and business operations.

“We are thrilled to add Cheryl’s deep product knowledge and leadership experience to our team,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President, Provenir North America. “Demand for Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is exploding as organizations struggle to pivot to a customer-first model. Provenir expedites the risk-decisioning process, allowing financial services organizations to provide real-time decisions and raise the bar in terms of the customer service they can deliver.”

“Provenir is one of the world’s leading fintechs and is redefining the risk decisioning paradigm,” said Woodburn. “I’m excited to be part of this shift, and I look forward to helping Canadian organizations completely transform their businesses and reimagine their customers’ experience leveraging Provenir’s leading-edge decisioning solutions.”

Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for fintechs and financial services providers. It brings together a global data marketplace, powerful AI, and world-class decisioning into one single platform so organizations can provide the real-time decisioning today’s consumers demand.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

