Proven Optics Acquires brightfin, Names Joel Martins as CEO

Larger platform accelerates product innovation, strengthens customer support, and enhances AI-enabled capabilities for managing technology spend on ServiceNow

Experienced enterprise software CEOs Kristin Weston and Ed Roshitsh join the board of directors alongside existing majority investor Silversmith Capital Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proven Optics, a premier ServiceNow-native IT Financial Management (ITFM) solution provider, today announced the appointment of Joel Martins as Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with its acquisition of brightfin. Together, the companies form a single, expanded platform, combining Proven Optics’ ITFM capabilities with brightfin’s leading technology expense management (TEM) solutions. The unified organization delivers a comprehensive view of financial, asset, and expense data to help organizations better forecast, manage, and optimize technology spend within ServiceNow, their enterprise system of action.

Proven Optics and brightfin together serve hundreds of enterprises and public-sector customers throughout North America and Europe. Their strong retention and history of profitable growth reflect the critical role both platforms play in helping organizations manage complex technology environments on ServiceNow.

New CEO Joel Martins brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software with a proven track record of driving innovation, growth, and operational excellence. His background spans product management, engineering leadership, go-to-market, and full P&L leadership.

“Enterprises are dealing with unprecedented complexity in how they plan, budget, and optimize technology spend,” said Joel Martins, CEO of Proven Optics. “Proven Optics and brightfin have built exceptional capabilities that are highly complementary – bringing them together creates a more complete platform for organizations that need better visibility and control across the full lifecycle of technology spend. I’m excited to lead this team as we accelerate our product roadmap and expand what customers can achieve on ServiceNow, without compromising the level of service, partnership, and support our customers expect.”

The acquisition of brightfin by Proven Optics follows Silversmith Capital Partners’ 2022 majority investment in Proven Optics, and ServiceNow’s growth investment in 2023.

“With global IT spend projected to exceed $6 trillion in 2026, organizations need solutions that can scale with their expanding technology budgets,” said Danielle Waldman, Principal at Silversmith Capital Partners. “ServiceNow is playing an increasingly central role as the system of record for IT and finance leaders. The combination of Proven Optics and brightfin gives customers a complete foundation for managing technology budgets – from long-range planning to day-to-day expense management – all within the platform they already use.”

Proven Optics provides cost modeling, budgeting and forecasting, invoicing, and capital planning capabilities trusted by CIOs and IT leaders across large enterprises and government agencies. brightfin brings deep expertise in telecom and mobile workflow automation, inventory management, and cost optimization. Together, the combined platform delivers scalable, enterprise-grade workflow automation with deep domain expertise across both IT financial planning and technology expense management – while improving the quality of data that supports emerging AI-driven insights and automation on ServiceNow.

To support the company’s next phase of growth, the Proven Optics Board of Directors has expanded to include additional enterprise software leadership. Kristin Weston, a former enterprise software CEO and operating partner with deep experience scaling companies, and Ed Roshitsh, a veteran enterprise SaaS executive and former CEO of brightfin and Brightly, have joined the board. In addition, Livia Reuss from Silversmith and Wesley Gonzalez from brightfin have also joined. William Miller, co-founder of Proven Optics, will continue to serve on the board, and Silversmith Managing Partner Jim Quagliaroli will remain Chairman.

About Proven Optics

Proven Optics provides software for IT Financial Management built on the ServiceNow platform. Proven Optics supports clients in both IT and finance organizations to implement financial management toolsets on the ServiceNow platform, leveraging 20+ years of practitioner experience. Solutions enable modernization of financial management functions, providing IT and Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For more information, please visit www.provenoptics.com.

About brightfin

brightfin is a leading provider of IT expense management, asset lifecycle management, and ServiceNow-native solutions that help enterprises gain complete visibility and control over their technology environments. By automating workflows, improving data quality, and delivering actionable insights, brightfin enables organizations to reduce costs, improve performance, and prepare for AI-driven operations. Learn more at www.brightfin.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with over $5 billion in capital under management. Silversmith seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs building enduring technology and healthcare businesses. The firm brings deep domain expertise, strategic perspective, and a long-term partnership approach to help management teams accelerate growth. The firm has served as the first institutional partner to some of the most dynamic and successful companies in its core verticals, including Appfire, Apryse, DistroKid, Iodine Software, and LifeStance Health. For more information visit www.silversmith.com.

