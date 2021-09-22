Home Business Wire Protolabs to Present at Upcoming William Blair Virtual Investor Conference
Protolabs to Present at Upcoming William Blair Virtual Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will present at William Blair’s Annual “What’s Next for Industrials?” Conference on Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO, and John Way, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat. To access the presentation in real-time, please reach out to your William Blair representative. A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of protolabs.com following the conference.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Protolabs

Dan Schumacher, 763-479-7240

Vice President of Investor Relations

daniel.schumacher@protolabs.com

Media Contact
Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

PR & Media Strategist

brent.renneke@protolabs.com

