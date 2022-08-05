Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Record Revenue of $126.9 million in the Second Quarter of 2022;

GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.09, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.46

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs” or “the company”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $126.9 million, representing a 3.1 percent increase compared to revenue of $123.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Hubs generated $11.3 million of revenue in the second quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 26.3 percent.

On a GAAP basis, costs related to the closure of Japan operations were $5.2 million in the quarter. These costs have been excluded from our Non-GAAP results. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $12.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

“Protolabs performed well in the quarter amid continuing supply chain challenges in the broader manufacturing industry and macroeconomic growth concerns,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to make progress on our 2022 strategic priorities and are focused to execute on the integration of Protolabs and Hubs, bringing together two leading digital manufacturing offers to create the most comprehensive digital manufacturing offer to serve our customers.”

Additional Second Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Protolabs served 24,058 unique product developers during the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 45.2 percent of revenue, compared to 44.9 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.9 percent of revenue, compared to 45.7 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

EBITDA was $15.1 million, or 11.9 percent of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, or 19.4 percent of revenue.

Cash and investments balance was $110.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with the sequential improvements in our margins in the second quarter,” said Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer. “We continue to focus on executing our strategy through disciplined investments and cost controls while delivering value to our customers and profitable growth to our shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the company.

The company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results. The company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense, in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results. The company has included non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the company’s business. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and third quarter 2022 outlook today, August 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bfhv9mwu. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,666 $ 65,929 Short-term marketable securities 24,379 11,580 Accounts receivable, net 82,469 80,051 Inventory 15,051 13,161 Income taxes receivable 2,627 1,321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,484 11,450 Total current assets 190,676 183,492 Property and equipment, net 260,631 280,346 Goodwill 390,354 400,610 Other intangible assets, net 34,026 37,998 Long-term marketable securities 31,068 14,340 Operating lease assets 4,037 5,578 Finance lease assets 1,649 1,898 Long-term assets held for sale 1,985 - Other long-term assets 4,223 4,320 Total assets $ 918,649 $ 928,582 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,642 $ 25,364 Accrued compensation 16,687 13,704 Accrued liabilities and other 24,011 11,980 Current operating lease liabilities 2,140 3,298 Current finance lease liabilities 436 550 Total current liabilities 58,916 54,896 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,886 2,245 Long-term finance lease liabilities 1,188 1,351 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 30,177 35,892 Other long-term liabilities 5,784 5,705 Shareholders' equity 820,698 828,493 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 918,649 $ 928,582

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Injection Molding $ 53,355 $ 58,168 $ 106,753 $ 114,527 CNC Machining 48,222 41,592 94,320 78,295 3D Printing 19,963 18,170 39,635 35,405 Sheet Metal 5,160 4,717 9,847 9,936 Other 202 401 515 1,011 Total revenue 126,902 123,048 251,070 239,174 Cost of revenue 69,480 66,423 137,844 127,219 Gross profit 57,422 56,625 113,226 111,955 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 21,055 21,044 41,641 40,524 Research and development 9,450 11,060 20,007 23,241 General and administrative 16,522 8,417 33,293 27,825 Closure of Japan business 5,194 - 5,194 - Total operating expenses 52,221 40,521 100,135 91,590 Income from operations 5,201 16,104 13,091 20,365 Other income (loss), net 1 137 (299 ) (176 ) Income before income taxes 5,202 16,241 12,792 20,189 Provision for income taxes 2,645 3,326 5,140 3,562 Net income $ 2,557 $ 12,915 $ 7,652 $ 16,627 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.47 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.47 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 27,530,739 27,735,732 27,515,583 27,600,684 Diluted 27,536,823 27,744,870 27,524,019 27,741,464

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 7,652 $ 16,627 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,274 20,127 Stock-based compensation expense 8,428 10,561 Deferred taxes (5,653 ) 419 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration - (7,763 ) Impairments related to closure of Japan business 1,792 - Other 32 269 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,485 ) (19,511 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,040 20,729 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (6,030 ) (23,929 ) Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (127,413 ) Purchases of marketable securities (38,882 ) (15,159 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,000 47,694 Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 7,396 13,725 Net cash used in investing activities (36,516 ) (105,082 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other 2,311 3,838 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (1,615 ) (4,209 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,239 ) (1,210 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (278 ) (275 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,821 ) (1,856 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (966 ) 515 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,263 ) (85,694 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 65,929 127,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 54,666 $ 41,909

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to Japan closure activities and transaction costs GAAP net income $ 2,557 $ 12,915 $ 7,652 $ 16,627 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,031 4,941 8,428 10,561 Amortization expense 1,527 1,490 3,072 3,033 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 271 (402 ) 360 220 Costs related to Japan closure activities 5,194 - 5,194 - Transaction costs 1 - (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) Total adjustments 2 11,023 (1,626 ) 17,054 8,674 Income tax benefits on adjustments 3 (776 ) (575 ) (1,458 ) (3,576 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,804 $ 10,714 $ 23,248 $ 21,725 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 27,530,739 27,735,732 27,515,583 27,600,684 Diluted 27,536,823 27,744,870 27,524,019 27,741,464 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. 2 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to Japan closure activities and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 870 $ 1,011 $ 1,799 $ 1,988 Marketing and sales 813 929 1,550 1,782 Research and development 471 744 1,100 1,368 General and administrative 3,404 (3,908 ) 7,051 3,316 Closure of Japan business 5,194 - 5,194 - Total operating expenses 9,882 (2,235 ) 14,895 6,466 Other (income) expense, net 271 (402 ) 360 220 Total adjustments $ 11,023 $ (1,626 ) $ 17,054 $ 8,674 3 For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 126,902 $ 123,048 $ 251,070 $ 239,174 $ 124,168 $ 116,126 Gross Profit 57,422 56,625 113,226 111,955 55,804 55,330 GAAP gross margin 45.2 % 46.0 % 45.1 % 46.8 % 44.9 % 47.6 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 528 668 1,115 1,303 587 635 Amortization expense 342 343 684 685 342 342 Total adjustments 870 1,011 1,799 1,988 929 977 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 58,292 $ 57,636 $ 115,025 $ 113,943 $ 56,733 $ 56,307 Non-GAAP gross margin 45.9 % 46.8 % 45.8 % 47.6 % 45.7 % 48.5 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 126,902 $ 123,048 $ 251,070 $ 239,174 Revenue excluding Japan $ 124,046 $ 119,999 $ 244,128 $ 232,501 Gross Profit 57,422 56,625 113,226 111,955 GAAP gross margin 45.2 % 46.0 % 45.1 % 46.8 % Less: Japan gross profit 1,063 1,125 3,102 2,694 Gross Profit excluding Japan 56,359 55,500 110,124 109,261 GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 45.4 % 46.3 % 45.1 % 47.0 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 528 668 1,115 1,303 Amortization expense 342 343 684 685 Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense 22 22 47 45 Japan amortization expense - - - - Total adjustments 848 989 1,752 1,943 Non-GAAP gross profit excluding Japan $ 57,207 $ 56,489 $ 111,876 $ 111,204 Non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 46.1 % 47.1 % 45.8 % 47.8 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 126,902 $ 123,048 $ 251,070 $ 239,174 Income from operations 5,201 16,104 13,091 20,365 GAAP operating margin 4.1 % 13.1 % 5.2 % 8.5 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,031 4,941 8,428 10,561 Amortization expense 1,527 1,490 3,072 3,033 Transaction costs 1 - (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) Costs related to Japan closure activities 5,194 - 5,194 - Total adjustments 10,752 (1,224 ) 16,694 8,454 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 15,953 $ 14,880 $ 29,785 $ 28,819 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.6 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 126,902 $ 123,048 $ 251,070 $ 239,174 Revenue excluding Japan $ 124,046 $ 119,999 $ 244,128 $ 232,501 Income from operations 5,201 16,104 13,091 20,365 GAAP operating margin 4.1 % 13.1 % 5.2 % 8.5 % Less: Japan income from operations (542 ) (696 ) 4 (654 ) Income from operations excluding Japan 5,743 16,800 13,087 21,019 GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 4.6 % 14.0 % 5.4 % 9.0 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,031 4,941 8,428 10,561 Amortization expense 1,527 1,490 3,072 3,033 Transaction costs 1 - (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) Costs related to Japan closure activities 5,194 - 5,194 - Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense 147 160 297 303 Japan amortization expense - - - - Total adjustments 10,605 (1,384 ) 16,397 8,151 Non-GAAP income from operations excluding Japan $ 16,348 $ 15,416 $ 29,484 $ 29,170 Non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 13.2 % 12.8 % 12.1 % 12.5 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 126,902 $ 123,048 $ 251,070 $ 239,174 GAAP net income 2,557 12,915 7,652 16,627 GAAP net income margin 2.0 % 10.5 % 3.0 % 7.0 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 1,527 $ 1,490 $ 3,072 $ 3,033 Depreciation expense 8,515 8,578 17,202 17,094 Interest income, net (149 ) (65 ) (194 ) (152 ) Tax expense 2,645 3,326 5,140 3,562 EBITDA 15,095 26,244 32,872 40,164 EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 21.3 % 13.1 % 16.8 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,031 4,941 8,428 10,561 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 271 (402 ) 360 220 Costs related to Japan closure activities 5,194 - 5,194 - Transaction costs 1 - (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) Total adjustments 9,496 (3,116 ) 13,982 5,641 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,591 $ 23,128 $ 46,854 $ 45,805 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4 % 18.8 % 18.7 % 19.2 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition Non-GAAP GAAP % Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues United States $ 100,655 $ - $ - $ 100,655 $ 95,344 5.6 % 5.6 % Europe 23,391 2,225 - 25,616 24,655 (5.1 ) 3.9 Japan 2,856 524 - 3,380 3,049 (6.3 ) 10.9 Total Revenue $ 126,902 $ 2,749 $ - $ 129,651 $ 123,048 3.1 % 5.4 % Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition2 Non-GAAP GAAP % Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues United States $ 196,151 $ - $ (1,049 ) $ 195,102 $ 186,397 5.2 % 4.7 % Europe 47,977 3,376 (1,279 ) 50,074 46,104 4.1 8.6 Japan 6,942 916 - 7,858 6,673 4.0 17.8 Total Revenue $ 251,070 $ 4,292 $ (2,328 ) $ 253,034 $ 239,174 5.0 % 5.8 % 1 Revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 has been recalculated using 2021 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. for the period from January 1, 2022 to January 21, 2022 to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions. The Hubs, Inc. acquisition occurred on January 22, 2021 and was included in 2021 revenue after that date. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 to GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. 4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 to non-GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition Non-GAAP GAAP % Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues Injection Molding $ 53,355 $ 1,541 $ - $ 54,896 $ 58,168 (8.3 ) % (5.6 ) % CNC Machining 48,222 717 - 48,939 41,592 15.9 17.7 3D Printing 19,963 490 - 20,453 18,170 9.9 12.6 Sheet Metal 5,160 - - 5,160 4,717 9.4 9.4 Other 202 1 - 203 401 (49.6 ) (49.4 ) Total Revenue $ 126,902 $ 2,749 $ - $ 129,651 $ 123,048 3.1 % 5.4 % Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition2 Non-GAAP GAAP % Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues Injection Molding $ 106,753 $ 2,425 $ (189 ) $ 108,989 $ 114,527 (6.8 ) % (4.8 ) % CNC Machining 94,320 1,113 (1,637 ) 93,796 78,295 20.5 19.8 3D Printing 39,635 750 (408 ) 39,977 35,405 11.9 12.9 Sheet Metal 9,847 - (84 ) 9,763 9,936 (0.9 ) (1.7 ) Other 515 4 (10 ) 509 1,011 (49.1 ) (49.6 ) Total Revenue $ 251,070 $ 4,292 $ (2,328 ) $ 253,034 $ 239,174 5.0 % 5.8 % 1 Revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 has been recalculated using 2021 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from the Company's acquisition of Hubs, Inc. for the period from January 1, 2022 to January 21, 2022 to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions. The Hubs, Inc. acquisition occurred on January 22, 2021 and was included in 2021 revenue after that date. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 to GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. 4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 to non-GAAP revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

