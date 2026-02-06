Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Record Quarterly Revenue of $136.5 Million, a 12.1% Increase Year-Over-Year

Record Annual Revenue of $533.1 Million, a 6.4% Increase Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Protolabs closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering accelerated growth, record revenue, and solid earnings in the fourth quarter," said President and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Krishna. "2026 is a pivotal year of transformation and acceleration as we establish the foundation to execute our long-term strategic pillars: elevating the customer experience, accelerating innovation, expanding production, and driving operational efficiency. We believe the organizational and operational changes underway position Protolabs for faster growth and improved profitability over time. I'm confident in our ability to execute with speed, discipline, and innovation as we deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was a record $136.5 million, a 12.1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024. CNC Machining revenue grew 25.0% year-over-year. Revenue per customer contact increased 23.2% year-over-year.

Net income was $6.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was a record $533.1 million, a 6.4% increase over 2024. CNC Machining revenue grew 17.6% year-over-year. Revenue per customer contact increased 13.3% year-over-year.

Revenue growth by fulfillment: Factory: $416.9 million, a 4.1% increase year-over-year. Network: $116.2 million, a 15.7% increase year-over-year.

Net income was $21.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $40.2 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $41.2 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $78.1 million, or 14.7% of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash generated from operations was $74.5 million in 2025.

Cash and investments balance was $142.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We delivered solid results in 2025 with record revenue and strong cash flow. As we move through 2026, we are implementing targeted changes to improve efficiency and build a more scalable operating model. These actions will support continued revenue growth and create a stronger foundation for long‑term financial performance."

Long-Term Strategic Pillars:

To support Protolabs' long-term strategy, we have aligned the organization around four strategic pillars:

Elevate Customer Experience: remove friction across the customer journey to deliver a best-in-class experience and increase revenue per customer. Enable employees to serve customers more efficiently, driving faster growth.

remove friction across the customer journey to deliver a best-in-class experience and increase revenue per customer. Enable employees to serve customers more efficiently, driving faster growth. Accelerate Innovation: reaccelerate innovation across core manufacturing services to drive outsized growth and an accelerated pace of new releases. Leverage differentiated IP and deep manufacturing and engineering talent .

reaccelerate innovation across core manufacturing services to drive outsized growth and an accelerated pace of new releases. Leverage differentiated IP and deep manufacturing and engineering talent Expand Production: take a deliberate, customer-led approach—prioritizing the right customers, applications, and capabilities. Begin with most strategic customers and scale over time.

take a deliberate, customer-led approach—prioritizing the right customers, applications, and capabilities. Begin with most strategic customers and scale over time. Drive Operational Efficiency: expand Factory and Network gross margins and capture operating expense leverage via efficiencies and productivity. Reallocate resources to fund highest-priority growth initiatives.

Financial Guidance and Outlook:

In fiscal year 2026, Protolabs expects to generate revenue growth between 6% and 8%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects to generate revenue between $130.0 million and $138.0 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects diluted net income per share between $0.17 and $0.25, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.36 and $0.44. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense, in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, in each case, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business, and in determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and outlook for 2026 today, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbdwr5wf/. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,826 $ 89,071 Short-term marketable securities 17,297 14,019 Accounts receivable, net 78,962 66,504 Inventory 14,401 12,305 Income taxes receivable 2,465 2,906 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,590 10,049 Total current assets 233,541 194,854 Property and equipment, net 212,201 227,263 Goodwill 273,991 273,991 Other intangible assets, net 18,612 21,422 Long-term marketable securities 14,308 17,773 Operating lease assets 2,836 2,993 Finance lease assets 424 692 Other long-term assets 4,442 4,524 Total assets $ 760,355 $ 743,512 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,104 $ 15,504 Accrued compensation 23,674 16,550 Accrued liabilities and other 26,783 19,621 Current operating lease liabilities 1,155 1,287 Current finance lease liabilities 286 309 Total current liabilities 67,002 53,271 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,606 1,633 Long-term finance lease liabilities — 287 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 16,598 13,565 Other long-term liabilities 4,277 4,605 Shareholders' equity 670,872 670,151 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 760,355 $ 743,512

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Injection Molding $ 47,613 $ 45,641 $ 191,521 $ 194,215 CNC Machining 65,496 52,389 243,327 206,887 3D Printing 18,807 19,467 80,298 83,767 Sheet Metal 4,384 4,047 17,160 15,265 Other Revenue 193 206 821 756 Total Revenue 136,493 121,750 533,127 500,890 Cost of revenue 76,121 69,793 295,990 277,690 Gross profit 60,372 51,957 237,137 223,200 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 25,261 23,003 98,315 92,073 Research and development 10,321 9,698 42,808 41,298 General and administrative 17,050 15,166 69,813 64,333 Restructuring and transformation costs 749 — 749 — Costs related to exit and disposal activities 191 5,585 342 5,585 Total operating expenses 53,572 53,452 212,027 203,289 Income (loss) from operations 6,800 (1,495 ) 25,110 19,911 Other income, net 1,352 1,213 5,952 4,761 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,152 (282 ) 31,062 24,672 Provision for income taxes 2,153 122 9,821 8,079 Net income (loss) $ 5,999 $ (404 ) $ 21,241 $ 16,593 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.89 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.88 $ 0.66 Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 23,760,364 24,474,051 23,922,703 25,096,117 Diluted 24,168,052 24,474,051 24,245,199 25,212,178

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 21,241 $ 16,593 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,814 35,808 Stock-based compensation expense 15,729 16,999 Deferred taxes 2,912 (5,153 ) Interest on finance lease obligations 20 33 Loss on impairment of equipment — 256 Impairments related to exit and closure of facilities 448 2,333 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4 ) (13 ) Other (223 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 567 10,972 Net cash provided by operating activities 74,504 77,829 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (14,842 ) (9,169 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets 834 34 Purchases of marketable securities (17,015 ) (25,070 ) Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 17,613 19,209 Net cash used in investing activities (13,410 ) (13,580 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock from equity plans 6,340 4,019 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (3,434 ) (1,995 ) Repurchases of common stock (42,963 ) (60,278 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (309 ) (296 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,366 ) (58,550 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,027 (418 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,755 5,281 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 89,071 83,790 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 110,826 $ 89,071

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs and costs related to exit and disposal activities GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,999 $ (404 ) $ 21,241 $ 16,593 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,801 4,283 15,729 16,999 Amortization expense 933 911 3,703 3,707 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 186 (324 ) (130 ) (1 ) CEO transition costs — — 1,376 — Restructuring and transformation costs 749 — 749 — Costs related to exit and disposal activities 191 5,585 342 5,585 Total adjustments 1 5,860 10,455 21,769 26,290 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (1,110 ) (649 ) (2,810 ) (1,715 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,749 $ 9,402 $ 40,200 $ 41,168 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 1.68 $ 1.64 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.66 $ 1.63 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 23,760,364 24,474,051 23,922,703 25,096,117 Diluted 24,168,052 24,689,181 24,245,199 25,212,178

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs and costs related to exit and disposal activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 812 $ 876 $ 3,162 $ 3,304 Marketing and sales 894 734 3,317 3,112 Research and development 702 690 2,826 2,721 General and administrative 2,326 2,894 11,503 11,569 Restructuring and transformation costs 749 — 749 — Costs related to exit and disposal activities 191 5,585 342 5,585 Total operating expenses 4,862 9,903 18,737 22,987 Other income, net 186 (324 ) (130 ) (1 ) Total adjustments $ 5,860 $ 10,455 $ 21,769 $ 26,290

2. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the respective period.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 136,493 $ 121,750 $ 533,127 $ 500,890 Gross profit 60,372 51,957 237,137 223,200 GAAP gross margin 44.2 % 42.7 % 44.5 % 44.6 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 469 534 1,792 1,935 Amortization expense 343 342 1,370 1,369 Total adjustments 812 876 3,162 3,304 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 61,184 $ 52,833 $ 240,299 $ 226,504 Non-GAAP gross margin 44.8 % 43.4 % 45.1 % 45.2 %

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 136,493 $ 121,750 $ 533,127 $ 500,890 Income (loss) from operations 6,800 (1,495 ) 25,110 19,911 GAAP operating margin 5.0 % (1.2 %) 4.7 % 4.0 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,801 4,283 15,729 16,999 Amortization expense 933 911 3,703 3,707 CEO transition costs — — 1,376 — Restructuring and transformation costs 749 — 749 — Costs related to exit and disposal activities 191 5,585 342 5,585 Total adjustments 5,674 10,779 21,899 26,291 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,474 $ 9,284 $ 47,009 $ 46,202 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.1 % 7.6 % 8.8 % 9.2 %

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 136,493 $ 121,750 $ 533,127 $ 500,890 GAAP net income (loss) 5,999 (404 ) 21,241 16,593 GAAP net income (loss) margin 4.4 % (0.3 %) 4.0 % 3.3 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 933 $ 911 $ 3,703 $ 3,707 Depreciation expense 7,188 7,913 30,111 32,101 Interest income, net (1,261 ) (1,225 ) (4,793 ) (4,749 ) Provision for income taxes 2,153 122 9,821 8,079 EBITDA 15,012 7,317 60,083 55,731 EBITDA Margin 11.0 % 6.0 % 11.3 % 11.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,801 4,283 15,729 16,999 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 186 (324 ) (130 ) (1 ) CEO transition costs — — 1,376 — Restructuring and transformation costs 749 — 749 — Costs related to exit and disposal activities 191 5,585 342 5,585 Total adjustments 4,927 9,544 18,066 22,583 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,939 $ 16,861 $ 78,149 $ 78,314 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.6 % 13.8 % 14.7 % 15.6 %

Proto Labs, Inc.

Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 111,986 $ — $ 111,986 $ 96,599 15.9 % 15.9 % Europe 24,507 (1,398 ) 23,109 25,151 (2.6 ) (8.1 ) Total revenue $ 136,493 $ (1,398 ) $ 135,095 $ 121,750 12.1 % 11.0 % Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 432,326 $ — $ 432,326 $ 396,192 9.1 % 9.1 % Europe 100,801 (3,453 ) 97,348 104,698 (3.7 %) (7.0 %) Total revenue $ 533,127 $ (3,453 ) $ 529,674 $ 500,890 6.4 % 5.7 %

1 Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 has been recalculated using 2024 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 47,613 $ (333 ) $ 47,280 $ 45,641 4.3 % 3.6 % CNC Machining 65,496 (857 ) 64,639 52,389 25.0 23.4 3D Printing 18,807 (171 ) 18,636 19,467 (3.4 ) (4.3 ) Sheet Metal 4,384 (34 ) 4,350 4,047 8.3 7.5 Other Revenue 193 (3 ) 190 206 (6.3 ) (7.8 ) Total revenue $ 136,493 $ (1,398 ) $ 135,095 $ 121,750 12.1 % 11.0 % Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 191,521 $ (1,039 ) $ 190,482 $ 194,215 (1.4 %) (1.9 %) CNC Machining 243,327 (1,838 ) 241,489 206,887 17.6 16.7 3D Printing 80,298 (507 ) 79,791 83,767 (4.1 ) (4.7 ) Sheet Metal 17,160 (64 ) 17,096 15,265 12.4 12.0 Other Revenue 821 (5 ) 816 756 8.6 7.9 Total revenue $ 533,127 $ (3,453 ) $ 529,674 $ 500,890 6.4 % 5.7 %

Investor Relations Contacts

Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager – Investor Relations and Corporate Development

ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact

Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

Corporate Communications Manager

brent.renneke@protolabs.com