Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

di
Business Wire
-

Record Quarterly Revenue of $136.5 Million, a 12.1% Increase Year-Over-Year

Record Annual Revenue of $533.1 Million, a 6.4% Increase Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.



"Protolabs closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering accelerated growth, record revenue, and solid earnings in the fourth quarter," said President and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Krishna. "2026 is a pivotal year of transformation and acceleration as we establish the foundation to execute our long-term strategic pillars: elevating the customer experience, accelerating innovation, expanding production, and driving operational efficiency. We believe the organizational and operational changes underway position Protolabs for faster growth and improved profitability over time. I'm confident in our ability to execute with speed, discipline, and innovation as we deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was a record $136.5 million, a 12.1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024.
    • CNC Machining revenue grew 25.0% year-over-year.
    • Revenue per customer contact increased 23.2% year-over-year.
  • Net income was $6.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was a record $533.1 million, a 6.4% increase over 2024.
    • CNC Machining revenue grew 17.6% year-over-year.
    • Revenue per customer contact increased 13.3% year-over-year.
  • Revenue growth by fulfillment:
    • Factory: $416.9 million, a 4.1% increase year-over-year.
    • Network: $116.2 million, a 15.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income was $21.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $40.2 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $41.2 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $78.1 million, or 14.7% of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • Cash generated from operations was $74.5 million in 2025.
  • Cash and investments balance was $142.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We delivered solid results in 2025 with record revenue and strong cash flow. As we move through 2026, we are implementing targeted changes to improve efficiency and build a more scalable operating model. These actions will support continued revenue growth and create a stronger foundation for long‑term financial performance."

Long-Term Strategic Pillars:

To support Protolabs' long-term strategy, we have aligned the organization around four strategic pillars:

  • Elevate Customer Experience: remove friction across the customer journey to deliver a best-in-class experience and increase revenue per customer. Enable employees to serve customers more efficiently, driving faster growth.
  • Accelerate Innovation: reaccelerate innovation across core manufacturing services to drive outsized growth and an accelerated pace of new releases. Leverage differentiated IP and deep manufacturing and engineering talent.
  • Expand Production: take a deliberate, customer-led approach—prioritizing the right customers, applications, and capabilities. Begin with most strategic customers and scale over time.
  • Drive Operational Efficiency: expand Factory and Network gross margins and capture operating expense leverage via efficiencies and productivity. Reallocate resources to fund highest-priority growth initiatives.

Financial Guidance and Outlook:

  • In fiscal year 2026, Protolabs expects to generate revenue growth between 6% and 8%.
  • In the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects to generate revenue between $130.0 million and $138.0 million.
  • In the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects diluted net income per share between $0.17 and $0.25, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.36 and $0.44. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense, in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, in each case, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs, and costs related to exit and disposal activities (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business, and in determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and outlook for 2026 today, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbdwr5wf/. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

110,826

 

$

89,071

Short-term marketable securities

 

17,297

 

 

14,019

Accounts receivable, net

 

78,962

 

 

66,504

Inventory

 

14,401

 

 

12,305

Income taxes receivable

 

2,465

 

 

2,906

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,590

 

 

10,049

Total current assets

 

233,541

 

 

194,854

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

212,201

 

 

227,263

Goodwill

 

273,991

 

 

273,991

Other intangible assets, net

 

18,612

 

 

21,422

Long-term marketable securities

 

14,308

 

 

17,773

Operating lease assets

 

2,836

 

 

2,993

Finance lease assets

 

424

 

 

692

Other long-term assets

 

4,442

 

 

4,524

Total assets

$

760,355

 

$

743,512

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

15,104

 

$

15,504

Accrued compensation

 

23,674

 

 

16,550

Accrued liabilities and other

 

26,783

 

 

19,621

Current operating lease liabilities

 

1,155

 

 

1,287

Current finance lease liabilities

 

286

 

 

309

Total current liabilities

 

67,002

 

 

53,271

 

 

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

1,606

 

 

1,633

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

 

287

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

 

16,598

 

 

13,565

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,277

 

 

4,605

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

670,872

 

 

670,151

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

760,355

 

$

743,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Injection Molding

$

47,613

 

$

45,641

 

 

$

191,521

 

$

194,215

CNC Machining

 

65,496

 

 

52,389

 

 

 

243,327

 

 

206,887

3D Printing

 

18,807

 

 

19,467

 

 

 

80,298

 

 

83,767

Sheet Metal

 

4,384

 

 

4,047

 

 

 

17,160

 

 

15,265

Other Revenue

 

193

 

 

206

 

 

 

821

 

 

756

Total Revenue

 

136,493

 

 

121,750

 

 

 

533,127

 

 

500,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

76,121

 

 

69,793

 

 

 

295,990

 

 

277,690

Gross profit

 

60,372

 

 

51,957

 

 

 

237,137

 

 

223,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and sales

 

25,261

 

 

23,003

 

 

 

98,315

 

 

92,073

Research and development

 

10,321

 

 

9,698

 

 

 

42,808

 

 

41,298

General and administrative

 

17,050

 

 

15,166

 

 

 

69,813

 

 

64,333

Restructuring and transformation costs

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

191

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

342

 

 

5,585

Total operating expenses

 

53,572

 

 

53,452

 

 

 

212,027

 

 

203,289

Income (loss) from operations

 

6,800

 

 

(1,495

)

 

 

25,110

 

 

19,911

Other income, net

 

1,352

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

5,952

 

 

4,761

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

8,152

 

 

(282

)

 

 

31,062

 

 

24,672

Provision for income taxes

 

2,153

 

 

122

 

 

 

9,821

 

 

8,079

Net income (loss)

$

5,999

 

$

(404

)

 

$

21,241

 

$

16,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.25

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.89

 

$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.25

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

23,760,364

 

 

24,474,051

 

 

 

23,922,703

 

 

25,096,117

Diluted

 

24,168,052

 

 

24,474,051

 

 

 

24,245,199

 

 

25,212,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

21,241

 

 

$

16,593

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

33,814

 

 

 

35,808

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

15,729

 

 

 

16,999

 

Deferred taxes

 

2,912

 

 

 

(5,153

)

Interest on finance lease obligations

 

20

 

 

 

33

 

Loss on impairment of equipment

 

 

 

 

256

 

Impairments related to exit and closure of facilities

 

448

 

 

 

2,333

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

(4

)

 

 

(13

)

Other

 

(223

)

 

 

1

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

567

 

 

 

10,972

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

74,504

 

 

 

77,829

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets

 

(14,842

)

 

 

(9,169

)

Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets

 

834

 

 

 

34

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(17,015

)

 

 

(25,070

)

Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities

 

17,613

 

 

 

19,209

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(13,410

)

 

 

(13,580

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from equity plans

 

6,340

 

 

 

4,019

 

Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations

 

(3,434

)

 

 

(1,995

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(42,963

)

 

 

(60,278

)

Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

 

(309

)

 

 

(296

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(40,366

)

 

 

(58,550

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,027

 

 

 

(418

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

21,755

 

 

 

5,281

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

89,071

 

 

 

83,790

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

110,826

 

 

$

89,071

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs and costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

5,999

 

 

$

(404

)

 

$

21,241

 

 

$

16,593

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,801

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

15,729

 

 

 

16,999

 

Amortization expense

 

933

 

 

 

911

 

 

 

3,703

 

 

 

3,707

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency

 

186

 

 

 

(324

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(1

)

CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and transformation costs

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

191

 

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

5,585

 

Total adjustments 1

 

5,860

 

 

 

10,455

 

 

 

21,769

 

 

 

26,290

 

Income tax benefits on adjustments 2

 

(1,110

)

 

 

(649

)

 

 

(2,810

)

 

 

(1,715

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

10,749

 

 

$

9,402

 

 

$

40,200

 

 

$

41,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

1.64

 

Diluted

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

23,760,364

 

 

 

24,474,051

 

 

 

23,922,703

 

 

 

25,096,117

 

Diluted

 

24,168,052

 

 

 

24,689,181

 

 

 

24,245,199

 

 

 

25,212,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1

Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, CEO transition costs, restructuring and transformation costs and costs related to exit and disposal activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

812

 

$

876

 

 

$

3,162

 

 

$

3,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and sales

 

894

 

 

734

 

 

 

3,317

 

 

 

3,112

 

Research and development

 

702

 

 

690

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

2,721

 

General and administrative

 

2,326

 

 

2,894

 

 

 

11,503

 

 

 

11,569

 

Restructuring and transformation costs

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

191

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

5,585

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,862

 

 

9,903

 

 

 

18,737

 

 

 

22,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

186

 

 

(324

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(1

)

Total adjustments

$

5,860

 

$

10,455

 

 

$

21,769

 

 

$

26,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the respective period.

 Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

$

136,493

 

 

$

121,750

 

 

$

533,127

 

 

$

500,890

 

Gross profit

 

60,372

 

 

 

51,957

 

 

 

237,137

 

 

 

223,200

 

GAAP gross margin

 

44.2

%

 

 

42.7

%

 

 

44.5

%

 

 

44.6

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

469

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

1,792

 

 

 

1,935

 

Amortization expense

 

343

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,369

 

Total adjustments

 

812

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

3,162

 

 

 

3,304

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

61,184

 

 

$

52,833

 

 

$

240,299

 

 

$

226,504

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

44.8

%

 

 

43.4

%

 

 

45.1

%

 

 

45.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

$

136,493

 

 

$

121,750

 

 

$

533,127

 

 

$

500,890

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

6,800

 

 

 

(1,495

)

 

 

25,110

 

 

 

19,911

 

GAAP operating margin

 

5.0

%

 

 

(1.2

%)

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

4.0

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,801

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

15,729

 

 

 

16,999

 

Amortization expense

 

933

 

 

 

911

 

 

 

3,703

 

 

 

3,707

 

CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and transformation costs

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

191

 

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

5,585

 

Total adjustments

 

5,674

 

 

 

10,779

 

 

 

21,899

 

 

 

26,291

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

12,474

 

 

$

9,284

 

 

$

47,009

 

 

$

46,202

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

9.1

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

$

136,493

 

 

$

121,750

 

 

$

533,127

 

 

$

500,890

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

5,999

 

 

 

(404

)

 

 

21,241

 

 

 

16,593

 

GAAP net income (loss) margin

 

4.4

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

3.3

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization expense

$

933

 

 

$

911

 

 

$

3,703

 

 

$

3,707

 

Depreciation expense

 

7,188

 

 

 

7,913

 

 

 

30,111

 

 

 

32,101

 

Interest income, net

 

(1,261

)

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(4,793

)

 

 

(4,749

)

Provision for income taxes

 

2,153

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

9,821

 

 

 

8,079

 

EBITDA

 

15,012

 

 

 

7,317

 

 

 

60,083

 

 

 

55,731

 

EBITDA Margin

 

11.0

%

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

11.1

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,801

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

15,729

 

 

 

16,999

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency

 

186

 

 

 

(324

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(1

)

CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and transformation costs

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

 

191

 

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

5,585

 

Total adjustments

 

4,927

 

 

 

9,544

 

 

 

18,066

 

 

 

22,583

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,939

 

 

$

16,861

 

 

$

78,149

 

 

$

78,314

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

14.6

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

%

Change2

 

% Change

Organic3

 

GAAP

 

Foreign

Currency1

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

$

111,986

 

$

 

 

$

111,986

 

$

96,599

 

15.9

%

 

15.9

%

Europe

 

24,507

 

 

(1,398

)

 

 

23,109

 

 

25,151

 

(2.6

)

 

(8.1

)

Total revenue

$

136,493

 

$

(1,398

)

 

$

135,095

 

$

121,750

 

12.1

%

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

%

Change2

 

% Change

Organic3

 

GAAP

 

Foreign

Currency1

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

$

432,326

 

$

 

 

$

432,326

 

$

396,192

 

9.1

%

 

9.1

%

Europe

 

100,801

 

 

(3,453

)

 

 

97,348

 

 

104,698

 

(3.7

%)

 

(7.0

%)

Total revenue

$

533,127

 

$

(3,453

)

 

$

529,674

 

$

500,890

 

6.4

%

 

5.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 has been recalculated using 2024 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

2

 

This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

3

 

This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

 

Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

%

Change2

 

% Change

Organic3

 

GAAP

 

Foreign

Currency1

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Injection Molding

$

47,613

 

$

(333

)

 

$

47,280

 

$

45,641

 

4.3

%

 

3.6

%

CNC Machining

 

65,496

 

 

(857

)

 

 

64,639

 

 

52,389

 

25.0

 

 

23.4

 

3D Printing

 

18,807

 

 

(171

)

 

 

18,636

 

 

19,467

 

(3.4

)

 

(4.3

)

Sheet Metal

 

4,384

 

 

(34

)

 

 

4,350

 

 

4,047

 

8.3

 

 

7.5

 

Other Revenue

 

193

 

 

(3

)

 

 

190

 

 

206

 

(6.3

)

 

(7.8

)

Total revenue

$

136,493

 

$

(1,398

)

 

$

135,095

 

$

121,750

 

12.1

%

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

%

Change2

 

% Change

Organic3

 

GAAP

 

Foreign

Currency1

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Injection Molding

$

191,521

 

$

(1,039

)

 

$

190,482

 

$

194,215

 

(1.4

%)

 

(1.9

%)

CNC Machining

 

243,327

 

 

(1,838

)

 

 

241,489

 

 

206,887

 

17.6

 

 

16.7

 

3D Printing

 

80,298

 

 

(507

)

 

 

79,791

 

 

83,767

 

(4.1

)

 

(4.7

)

Sheet Metal

 

17,160

 

 

(64

)

 

 

17,096

 

 

15,265

 

12.4

 

 

12.0

 

Other Revenue

 

821

 

 

(5

)

 

 

816

 

 

756

 

8.6

 

 

7.9

 

Total revenue

$

533,127

 

$

(3,453

)

 

$

529,674

 

$

500,890

 

6.4

%

 

5.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Manager – Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com


Read full story here