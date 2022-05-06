Home Business Wire Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Business Wire

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

di Business Wire

Revenue of $124.2 million in the First Quarter of 2022;

GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.19, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.38

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

  • Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $124.2 million, representing a 6.9 percent increase compared to revenue of $116.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Hubs generated $10.3 million of revenue in the first quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 78.6 percent, or approximately 38.2 percent organically. Hubs was acquired on January 22, 2021.
  • Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $10.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“Protolabs finished the first quarter strong after a slow start in January, and we also made progress on our 2022 strategic priorities,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As an ever-increasing group of companies adopt Manufacturing 4.0, Protolabs will continue to lead the way through focused execution of our strategy.”

Additional First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

  • Protolabs served 23,492 unique product developers during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Gross margin was 44.9 percent of revenue; Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7 percent of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • EBITDA was $17.8 million, or 14.3 percent of revenue; Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, or 17.9 percent of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • Cash and investments balance was $105.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report first quarter margins ahead of our expectations,” said Dan Schumacher, Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We remain confident in our long-term strategy and are focused on execution. Protolabs will continue to reinforce our sustainable, long-term competitive advantage through profitable growth.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from its acquisition of Hubs (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense, (collectively, “non-GAAP gross margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP revenue growth, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as management and the board of directors.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and second quarter 2022 outlook today, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7feufxj. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted under applicable law, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

57,239

$

65,929

Short-term marketable securities

 

19,914

 

11,580

Accounts receivable, net

 

85,960

 

80,051

Inventory

 

14,227

 

13,161

Income taxes receivable

 

687

 

1,321

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,185

 

11,450

Total current assets

 

188,212

 

183,492

 
Property and equipment, net

 

270,946

 

280,346

Goodwill

 

398,319

 

400,610

Other intangible assets, net

 

36,234

 

37,998

Long-term marketable securities

 

28,196

 

14,340

Operating lease assets

 

4,800

 

5,578

Finance lease assets

 

1,773

 

1,898

Long-term assets held for sale

 

1,985

 

Other long-term assets

 

4,286

 

4,320

Total assets

$

934,751

$

928,582

 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

17,511

$

25,364

Accrued compensation

 

13,094

 

13,704

Accrued liabilities and other

 

23,030

 

11,980

Current operating lease liabilities

 

2,253

 

3,298

Current finance lease liabilities

 

493

 

550

Income taxes payable

 

3,870

 

Total current liabilities

 

60,251

 

54,896

 
Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

2,514

 

2,245

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

1,269

 

1,351

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

 

32,661

 

35,892

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,021

 

5,705

 
Shareholders’ equity

 

832,035

 

828,493

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

934,751

$

928,582

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue
Injection Molding

$

53,398

 

$

56,359

 

CNC Machining

 

46,098

 

 

36,703

 

3D Printing

 

19,672

 

 

17,235

 

Sheet Metal

 

4,687

 

 

5,219

 

Other

 

313

 

 

610

 

Total revenue

 

124,168

 

 

116,126

 

 
Cost of revenue

 

68,364

 

 

60,796

 

Gross profit

 

55,804

 

 

55,330

 

 
Operating expenses
Marketing and sales

 

20,586

 

 

19,480

 

Research and development

 

10,557

 

 

12,181

 

General and administrative

 

16,771

 

 

19,408

 

Total operating expenses

 

47,914

 

 

51,069

 

Income from operations

 

7,890

 

 

4,261

 

Other loss, net

 

(300

)

 

(313

)

Income before income taxes

 

7,590

 

 

3,948

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,495

 

 

236

 

Net income

$

5,095

 

$

3,712

 

 
Net income per share:
Basic

$

0.19

 

$

0.14

 

Diluted

$

0.19

 

$

0.13

 

 
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic

 

27,502,941

 

 

27,464,136

 

Diluted

 

27,510,477

 

 

27,698,195

 

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities
Net income

$

5,095

 

$

3,712

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

10,232

 

 

10,059

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,397

 

 

5,620

 

Deferred taxes

 

(3,213

)

 

(69

)

Other

 

79

 

 

126

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

1,193

 

 

(13,023

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

17,783

 

 

6,425

 

 
Investing activities
Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets

 

(3,069

)

 

(6,546

)

Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(127,709

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(29,366

)

 

(8,227

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

45,194

 

Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities

 

6,600

 

 

7,155

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(25,835

)

 

(90,133

)

 
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other

 

6

 

 

1,704

 

Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations

 

(468

)

 

(1,994

)

Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

 

(139

)

 

(137

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(601

)

 

(427

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(37

)

 

306

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(8,690

)

 

(83,829

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

65,929

 

 

127,603

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

57,239

 

$

43,774

 

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense,
amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency and
transaction costs
GAAP net income

$

5,095

 

$

3,712

 

Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,397

 

 

5,620

 

Amortization expense

 

1,545

 

 

1,543

 

Unrealized loss on foreign currency

 

89

 

 

622

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

2,515

 

Total adjustments 2

 

6,031

 

 

10,300

 

Income tax benefits on adjustments 3

 

(682

)

 

(3,001

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

10,444

 

$

11,011

 

 
 
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic

$

0.38

 

$

0.40

 

Diluted

$

0.38

 

$

0.40

 

 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic

 

27,502,941

 

 

27,464,136

 

Diluted

 

27,510,477

 

 

27,698,195

 

 
1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc.
2 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

 
Cost of revenue

$

929

 

$

977

 

 
Marketing and sales

 

737

 

 

853

 

Research and development

 

629

 

 

624

 

General and administrative

 

3,647

 

 

7,224

 

Total operating expenses

 

5,013

 

 

8,701

 

 
Other (income) expense, net

 

89

 

 

622

 

Total adjustments

$

6,031

 

$

10,300

 

 
3 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.
 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

124,168

 

$

116,126

 

Gross Profit

 

55,804

 

 

55,330

 

GAAP gross margin

 

44.9

%

 

47.6

%

Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

587

 

 

635

 

Amortization expense

 

342

 

 

342

 

Total adjustments

 

929

 

 

977

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

56,733

 

$

56,307

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

45.7

%

 

48.5

%

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

124,168

 

$

116,126

 

Income from operations

 

7,890

 

 

4,261

 

GAAP operating margin

 

6.4

%

 

3.7

%

Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,397

 

 

5,620

 

Amortization expense

 

1,545

 

 

1,543

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

2,515

 

Total adjustments

 

5,942

 

 

9,678

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

13,832

 

$

13,939

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

11.1

%

 

12.0

%

 
 

1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc.

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

124,168

 

$

116,126

 

GAAP net income

 

5,095

 

 

3,712

 

GAAP net income margin

 

4.1

%

 

3.2

%

 
GAAP net income

$

5,095

 

$

3,712

 

Amortization expense

 

1,545

 

 

1,543

 

Depreciation expense

 

8,687

 

 

8,516

 

Interest income, net

 

(45

)

 

(87

)

Tax expense

 

2,495

 

 

236

 

EBITDA

 

17,777

 

 

13,920

 

EBITDA Margin

 

14.3

%

 

12.0

%

Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,397

 

 

5,620

 

Unrealized loss on foreign currency

 

89

 

 

622

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

2,515

 

Total adjustments

 

4,486

 

 

8,757

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,263

 

$

22,677

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

17.9

%

 

19.5

%

 

1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc.

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021		 %
GAAP Foreign
Currency1		 Hubs
Acquisition2		 Non-GAAP GAAP Change3 %
Change
Organic4
Revenues
United States

$

95,496

$

$

(1,049

)

$

94,447

$

91,053

4.9

%

3.7

%

Europe

 

24,586

 

1,151

 

(1,279

)

 

24,458

 

21,449

14.6

14.0

Japan

 

4,086

 

392

 

 

 

4,478

 

3,624

12.7

23.6

Total Revenue

$

124,168

$

1,543

$

(2,328

)

$

123,383

$

116,126

6.9

%

6.2

%

 
 

1 Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been recalculated using 2021 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

 

 

2 Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc. for the period from January 1, 2022 to January 21, 2022 to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions. The Hubs, Inc. acquisition occurred on January 22, 2021 and was included in 2021 revenue after that date.

 

3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 to GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

 

4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 to non-GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

 
Proto Labs, Inc.
Product Developer Information
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

 

2021

Unique product developers and engineers served

23,492

22,605

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager – Investor Relations and FP&A

ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Media Contact

Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

PR & Media Strategist

brent.renneke@protolabs.com

Articoli correlati

AST SpaceMobile Announces $75 Million Committed Equity Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
Further Capital Market Access Will Support Ongoing Operating Expenses and Preserve Existing Balance Sheet Cash for BlueBird Satellites MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

HKW Announces Promotion of Michael Foisy to President

Business Wire Business Wire -
Promotion to President will enhance HKW’s ability to move forward INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HKW, an Indianapolis-based middle-market private equity firm, is announcing...
Continua a leggere

TD SYNNEX Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement With Broadcom in North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Renewed agreement to benefit Symantec resellers and customers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) customer segment in North America FREMONT,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AST SpaceMobile Announces $75 Million Committed Equity Facility

Business Wire