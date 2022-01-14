ProtoKinetix Announces Annual General Stockholder Meeting Will Be Held Virtually Only

MARIETTA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the “Company” or “ProtoKinetix”) (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of the Stockholders of the Company (“AGM”) virtually with no option to attend the AGM in person due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

As set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy materials as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2021, the AGM will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, via webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PKTX2022.

If you have not received your proxy package, please contact the Company directly:

Clarence E. Smith



President and Chief Executive Officer



Telephone: 740-434-5041



Email: csmith@protokinetix.com

