Protect AI Named 2024 SINET16 Innovator

Company is setting a new standard for excellence in AI security by addressing the critical gaps left by traditional security tools

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsecurity—Protect AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award for 2024. This annual award, presented by SINET, recognizes 16 emerging companies as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.





Protect AI was selected from a highly competitive pool of 230 applicants from 13 countries, evaluated by the SINET Judging Committee, which is composed of 103 security experts, including leading CISOs, risk executives, government intelligence and defense agency professionals, and venture capitalists. SINET’s mission is to advance cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, breaking down communication barriers between solution providers, buyers, and investors.

“We are honored to be recognized as a SINET16 Innovator,” said Ian Swanson, Co-Founder and CEO of Protect AI. “This award reflects our commitment to addressing the unique security challenges posed by AI and ML systems. As enterprises and government agencies increasingly deploy AI, Protect AI is leading the industry with the most comprehensive platform for securing AI, end-to-end.”

“SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat Cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year’s class of SINET16 winners. SINET is known as a nexus for early stage and emerging growth companies that connects buyers, sellers and investors,” said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman, SINET. “We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect our critical infrastructures and national security interests.”

Protect AI’s inclusion in the SINET16 further validates its leadership in the growing field of AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), a framework designed to provide continuous monitoring, management, and security for AI systems. The company’s platform addresses security risks across the entire AI development lifecycle, helping organizations secure their AI models and applications from emerging threats.

The Protect AI platform combines five integrated products — Guardian, Layer, Radar, Recon and Sightline — to provide end-to-end protection, helping organizations avoid costly breaches and maintain regulatory compliance. By embedding these advanced security measures, Protect AI not only mitigates risks but also sets new industry standards, enabling our organizations to confidently scale their AI initiatives and maintain a competitive edge.

Protect AI empowers organizations to secure their AI applications with comprehensive AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities, enabling them to see, know, and manage their ML environments effectively. The Protect AI Platform offers end-to-end visibility, remediation, control, and governance, safeguarding AI/ML systems from security threats and risks. Founded by AI leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI is backed by top investors, including Acrew Capital, boldstart ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures, 01 Advisors, Samsung, StepStone Group, and Salesforce Ventures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Berlin and Bangalore. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

