Protecht Announces Sophisticated Out-of-the-Box Enterprise Risk Management System

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protecht Group Holdings Pty Ltd, a leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) software and services, announced today the launch of Protecht’s Marketplace which allows rapid out-of-the-box implementation of Protecht.ERM.

Marketplace provides registers, workflows and reports pre-configured by industry-leading risk professionals for immediate download and installation into Protecht.ERM. This templated, best-practice content saves time and effort when implementing a quality ERM system. It also allows organisations to stay on top of emerging risks and requirements with a framework that suits them and their risk maturity.

Expert guidance, fast

With more than 100,000 users, Protecht is uniquely positioned to provide best practice guidance. The pre-configured registers, dashboards, and reports capture this best practice content so customers can download and install packages and be up and running in as little as 15 minutes with a comprehensive ERM system.

Maturity pathway

Risk maturity will determine the level of content required by an organisation. Marketplace has this covered with three packaged offerings – Foundation, Professional, and Advanced.

Foundation – is ideal for organisations getting started on risk management, who need an ERM solution that covers the core risk areas.

– is designed for organisations extending from operational risk into other risk domains such as third-party and IT risk. Advanced – is configured for organisations optimising their risk programs by integration across multiple domains with more comprehensive registers, dashboards, and reports.

Remain current

Risk and compliance managers are constantly under pressure to proactively manage emerging risks such as cyber and third-party risk as well as regulatory compliance. With Marketplace customers are kept on top of these changes with immediate access to package updates.

“Marketplace is a total game changer. Once a customer decides to deploy an ERM solution, they want to start seeing results immediately. With Protecht.ERM and Marketplace we are able to deliver just that. The registers, dashboards, and reports are pre-populated with best-practice content which means that customers are guided in their approach to risk management and compliance at every step. We can also say goodbye drawn out implementations and still retain the flexibility to customise content to meet customers unique processes where required,” says David Bergmark, CEO, Protecht Group.

