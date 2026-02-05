Prosperity Life Group Appoints Nick Volpe as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosperity Life Group today announced the appointment of Nick Volpe as Chief Technology Officer. Volpe brings a distinguished background in technology leadership and has extensive experience modernizing platforms in the fixed-indexed annuities sector and driving enhanced customer experience, data, and digital solutions. Volpe will report directly to Michael Ferik, Chief Executive Officer.

Volpe joins the company with more than two decades of leadership experience in technology, operations, business strategy, and digital transformation across the financial services and insurance industries. He joins Prosperity Life Group from American Equity, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Operations Officer since August 2022. Prior to that, Volpe spent twelve years at Guardian Life, where he was Chief Information Officer of Individual Markets and Head of Customer Technology, leading transformative programs that supported advisors and distribution partners. Earlier in his career, Volpe spent nine years with Equitable.

“I have seen Nick’s expertise in action,” said Ferik. “His track record in elevating technology capabilities will be invaluable as we advance our strategic priorities. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our technology foundation and delivering value to policyholders and partners.”

“I am excited to join Prosperity Life Group as the firm builds on its products and capabilities for retail consumers and embraces the role of technology in growing the organization and delivering even greater service to agents and customers,” added Volpe.

Rona Guymon, who recently joined the company as President, Retail Life and Annuity, noted that she’s “excited to partner with Nick to enable our technology capabilities for our distribution team, partners and advisors.”

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is a US-centric Life Insurance organization offering life and annuity insurance, reinsurance, and capital solutions. It has capabilities to operate in offshore markets, including Cayman and Bermuda. Life and annuity products are underwritten by SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., Shenandoah Life Insurance Company, S. USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. and National Western Life Insurance Company. Together, these companies have been serving individuals and their families for over a century by providing life insurance and asset accumulation to help them achieve their goals.

