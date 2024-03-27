Prosoluce Chooses Open Networking For Core Network Upgrade

IP Infusion’s OcNOS® provides a feature-rich upgrade platform for French internet and managed service provider

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BackboneNetworks—IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that Prosoluce, an internet and managed service provider based in France, has chosen to upgrade its backbone network with IP Infusion software and 100G open networking hardware from Edgecore Networks. Open networking systems integrator Pine Networks, which specializes in open, disaggregated, and virtualized solutions, guided Prosoluce through this journey of backbone upgrade.





Prosoluce is a regional internet service provider, cloud provider, and managed services provider. Responding to growing demand and addressing upgrade limitations with its 10G backbone network, Prosoluce decided to implement a new IP backbone based on state-of-the-art EVPN-VXLAN technology capable of delivering multi-site and multi-tenant services. After evaluating a competitive field of traditional vendor solutions and refurbished options, disaggregation with IP Infusion came as the best offering. Support from IP Infusion and Pine Networks was decisive in this evaluation process as Prosoluce refined its expectations.

Choosing an upgrade to its existing backbone posed specific interoperating challenges. The new solution required compatibility with Prosoluce’s existing networking vendors, which at the time consisted of Alcatel Lucent, Huawei, MikroTik, and Ubiquiti equipment.

“Prosoluce’s upgrade to open networking solved several problems at once,” said Gaël Hermet, Directeur Général for Prosoluce. “Together with the benefits of a competitive technology and supported interoperability, we valued Pine Networks’ recommendation for open networking to avoid single traditional vendor lock-in. IP Infusion software allowed for increased compatibility and performance while lowering costs.”

“The benefits of open networking become clear as more organizations look into the Total Cost of Ownership of their network infrastructure,” said Hadi Choueiry, General Manager for Pine Networks. “Perhaps more important than cost, open networking solutions provide our customers the flexibility and openness they need.”

“With the support of partners and customers such as Pine Networks and Prosoluce, IP Infusion is working to be the open networking software vendor alternative to the networking industry,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Commercial application, an industry-leading price, and robust support are hallmarks of IP Infusion products.”

