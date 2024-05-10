Dexian on Mission to Expand Government Solutions Business

Appoints Mike Zembrzuski as CEO of LinTech Global to drive growth strategies and expand market share in government sector

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dexian, a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, today announced that it is on a mission to expand its Government Solutions business. The company has appointed Mike Zembrzuski, a seasoned expert in the federal market, as Chief Executive Officer of LinTech Global, a Dexian company, to lead the charge.





LinTech, acquired by Dexian in 2022, is at the core of the company’s Government Solutions division delivering technology solutions for clients with mission critical IT and engineering challenges in the federal space.

“This is an area where we see tremendous opportunity,” says Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian. “Mike is an accomplished executive with an impressive career ranging across the Federal, Intelligence, and Defense sectors. We will look to him to help us grow and capture more of this market and to build on the great work that our LinTech team has done.”

Zembrzuski is a U.S. Army veteran with a notable career establishing, leading, and growing intelligence and defense companies focused on national security and government modernization. He has been a Chief Growth Officer and top executive at several successful companies including Guardian One, NetCentrics, ACT1 Federal, CACI International Inc., and Six3Systems.

“LinTech is already a strong player in the federal space,” mentioned Zembrzuski. “The team has a crucial combination of proven knowledge and experience and trust, which is extremely important in the federal space.” He explained that as part of the Dexian portfolio of businesses, LinTech has access to an extensive network of knowledge, resources, and experience. “I am looking forward to this opportunity and to utilizing Dexian’s global platform to expand LinTech’s federal solutions to help ensure that our clients achieve their critical mission-based directives to serve and protect our nation.”

For more information on LinTech Global and Dexian’s Government Solutions capabilities, please visit www.dexian.com/government-solutions.

ABOUT DEXIAN:

Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.

Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian’s brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.

Visit www.dexian.com to learn more.

