Prosimo and Google Cloud Help Organizations Modernize Application Infrastructure using Edge Networking

Partnership enables customers to leverage Prosimo edge networking and application experience with Google Cloud capabilities like Anthos, AI and ML

Prosimo will deliver its solutions on Google Cloud, leveraging cloud services like Anthos, AI and ML, with multi-cloud networking, security, application performance and observability capabilities from Proximo AXI

New partnership will deliver cloud capabilities and application experience to the network edge to accelerate enterprise digital transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help businesses modernize their Cloud Networking infrastructure and deliver faster, more secure application experience at the edge. The partnership will pave the way for companies to realize the opportunity, identified by Google Cloud in December 2020, of leveraging cloud capabilities at the edge of their networks and tapping into high-speed 5G connectivity.

Interest in managed edge services from cloud providers is growing rapidly. According to Gartner, by year-end 2023, only 20% of installed edge computing platforms will be delivered and managed by hyperscale cloud providers (an increase from less than 1% in 2020).1 Moreover, in the recent Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Networking Software that recognized Prosimo, edge networking was identified as a use case.2 “Adoption of cloud networking software for edge computing is a bleeding-edge use case. Edge locations are linked to core computing resources (often multiple cloud-based services) to form a distributed environment, managed as a single construct. Cloud networking software can be used to build an integrated network ‘fabric’ to provide consistent end-to-end network services and management across this environment.”

Prosimo will deliver edge networking with built in Zero Trust Security and performance stack on Google Cloud with Anthos, and will leverage Google Cloud capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as Google’s and its partners’ networks, closer to the location of users and applications. With this partnership, enterprises will have a fast and secure way to modernize their application infrastructure and deliver better application experiences, irrespective of where they are hosted – cloud region, edge locations or on-prem data center.

“Businesses like retailers, manufacturers, transportation companies and more can benefit from cloud capabilities and low-latency access to applications at the network edge,” said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to partner with Prosimo to deliver its capabilities in cloud networking, application performance and security on Google Cloud to help these businesses digitize and modernize business processes at the edge.”

This partnership comes with the recent strategy announcement by Google Cloud to bring more business applications to the edge — highlighting, in the release, the opportunity for organizations to modernize their processes and deliver new experiences by leveraging cloud capabilities at the edge. With Google Cloud capabilities like Anthos, a modern application platform for cloud-native and legacy applications, organizations can build, deploy and optimize applications anywhere. Moreover, they can enjoy a consistent development and operations experience for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The solution from Prosimo furthers this mission by bringing the multi-cloud networking, secure access, application performance and observability capabilities of Prosimo AXI to customers — providing a fast a secure way to connect users and applications to Google capabilities across hybrid, edge and multi-cloud environments, while removing the need for legacy networking.

“We believe in bringing application connectivity and security as close to the end user as possible,” said Prosimo’s Head of Product, Mani Ganesan. “Our partnership with Google Cloud empowers organizations to modernize their infrastructure and applications with core Google Cloud capabilities that extend the value of their networks and deliver better application experiences to more users, in more locations. Moreover, this partnership validates our approach of bringing multi-cloud and edge networking, security and application experience together in one integrated stack.”

About Prosimo

Prosimo is a venture-backed company set to disrupt enterprise infrastructure. The company’s new, re-imagined architecture provides users in multiple industries with fast and secure experiences for all enterprise applications across a range of environments – quickly, easily, and within a company’s administrative control. Powered by data insights and machine learning models, the Prosimo Application eXperience Infrastructure platform (AXI) is easy to use and enables a multi-cloud infrastructure strategy to deliver apps that are fast, secure, and cost-optimized. The founders and team have extensive experience solving complex problems within IT infrastructure. Prosimo is backed by General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

