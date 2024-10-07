ProShip’s First Industry Research Report Unveils Key Strategies and Challenges of High-Volume Parcel Shippers

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report by ProShip, the leading multi-carrier shipping software provider, offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies and challenges facing high-volume parcel shippers. Based on data from 209 shippers, including a subset of ProShip’s own customer base, the 2024 ProShip Report unveils key supply chain and logistics developments shaping the industry.





Included in The ProShip Report: Navigating the Future of Parcel Shipping 2024, readers will find insider details on today’s distribution and fulfillment strategies, carrier selection criteria, industry-specific challenges, a deep dive into the ProShip customer base, and more. These findings offer valuable insights for stakeholders navigating the ever-changing parcel shipping landscape.

Key statistics from the report include:

39% of high-volume shippers are leveraging multiple distribution centers to enhance efficiency and meet customer expectations. Shipping preferences: While standard ground service remains a popular choice for 38% of high-volume shippers, 52% strategically utilize expedited or international options.

While standard ground service remains a popular choice for 38% of high-volume shippers, 52% strategically utilize expedited or international options. Technology outlook: Automation is a top priority for 36% of shippers, with other emerging technologies like alternative fuels gaining traction.

Automation is a top priority for 36% of shippers, with other emerging technologies like alternative fuels gaining traction. Future concerns: Labor shortages and rising costs are significant challenges for 38% of high-volume shippers.

“Our report provides invaluable observations and conclusions for enterprise businesses navigating the complex landscape of high-volume shipping,” says ProShip Vice President of Sales, Tony Verrill. He continues, “By understanding these trends, companies can make informed decisions, optimize operations, and stay ahead of the competition.”

ProShip’s multi-carrier shipping software can help businesses address these challenges and drive efficiency. As a leading shipping software provider in the industry, ProShip stays at the forefront of technological advancements and industry developments, offering solutions that empower businesses to optimize their shipping operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About ProShip

ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software solution, allows high-volume enterprise shippers to automate carrier service optimization (rate shopping), and easily build and manage complex business rules all within one carrier-agnostic system. ProShip seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS, OMS, ERP systems, and other automation processes, scaling as your business grows. With both on-platform and private cloud hosting deployment options, ProShip empowers enterprise shippers to streamline complex workflows, maintain carrier compliance, decrease IT dependency through continuous updates, and find a quick ROI. Trusted by leading brands, ProShip is the last shipping software you’ll ever need. Visit www.proshipinc.com to learn more.

