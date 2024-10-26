PROS Smart Rebate Management Announced with Latest Platform Release

Rebates join Pricing, CPQ, Agreements, and Subscriptions capabilities to deliver tailored, optimal B2B offers and power multi-channel sales profitably

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, today announced PROS Smart Rebate Management as part of its latest Platform release. This innovation automates and streamlines the management of rebates and rebate processes. By automating and unifying rebates, pricing, and selling capabilities, this native solution enables smarter commercial decision-making to deliver optimized and comprehensive offers—at the time of quote—across all sales channels, maximizing conversion and profitability.





Rebates can be a critical tool to increase sales by spurring behavioral demand and incentivizing timely orders. Yet according to industry analysts, rebates remain an underutilized sales tactic, as they can be difficult to manage from offer through claim and settlement. Without an automated solution, sellers must calculate rebates and expected margin through spreadsheets or other manual means, making it challenging to deliver winning, profitable offers that incorporate agreement terms and off-invoice rebate incentives at the time of quote.

“In today’s competitive landscape, businesses must consider every commercial component of an offer—from product and price to discounts, promotions, and rebates—to win over customers and compete effectively,” said Sunil John, Chief Product Officer at PROS. “Integrating rebates into the overall commercial strategy allows businesses to respond more effectively to market dynamics, manage margins, and execute multi-channel sales efficiently.”

PROS Smart Rebate Management is an end-to-end rebate lifecycle management solution, offering capabilities to define, manage and optimize rebate programs within the context of a complete platform—spanning existing omnichannel pricing and selling workflows. Capabilities include:

Rebate Programs Management: Create, review, and approve rebate programs and their underlying incentives within a native platform experience. Includes multiple, out-of-the box incentives along with the flexibility to extend with user-defined incentives tailored to business needs.

Rebate Attainment: Support for rebate attainment criteria including minimum purchase, growth targets, and qualitative attainments such as training, end-cap displays, and more.

Support for rebate attainment criteria including minimum purchase, growth targets, and qualitative attainments such as training, end-cap displays, and more. Accruals and Settlements: Automatically track accruals to ensure visibility, efficiency, and accuracy of payouts.

Automatically track accruals to ensure visibility, efficiency, and accuracy of payouts. Claims Management: Automatically create claims based on pre-defined payout schedules and manual claim creation for qualitative rebates.

Approval Workflows: Easily approve rebate programs and incentives with simple and straightforward workflows, making it easier for pricing, finance, and sales teams to manage and approve rebate-related activities, understand how programs are performing and make more informed commercial decisions.

PROS Smart Rebate Management is part of the PROS Platform. Built on industry leading AI, the PROS Platform delivers connected selling workflows to sales, pricing and eCommerce teams – driving collaboration and coordination – in order to consistently deliver fast and tailored offers for every buyer through all commerce channels, every time. PROS makes every buying experience more personalized and every transaction more profitable.

For more information on PROS Smart Rebate Management, visit https://pros.com/learn/blog/our-latest-platform-innovation-pros-smart-rebate-management.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

