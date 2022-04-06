PROS Revolutionizes the Digital Customer Experience at Air Europa

PROS Digital Retail solution provides flexibility to deliver intuitive digital experiences across self-service sales channels to yield greater conversion rates, revenue and traveler loyalty

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced long-time PROS customer Air Europa has selected PROS Digital Retail to support their strategy on customer-centric, controlled digital shopping experiences from inspiration to booking. With this latest PROS Platform for Travel capability, Air Europa will deliver value across the entire booking journey and drive ancillary revenue as they look to grow globally and outperform both low-cost carriers and full-service airlines.

Air Europa, the full-service airline division of Globalia, flies to more than 44 destinations across Europe and America. Serving a broad base of travellers, Air Europa is continuously looking for innovative, intuitive Internet Booking Engine solutions that enable their customers to make better self-serve purchasing decisions, while allowing the airline the flexibility and control to drive personalized, compelling offers, discounts and ancillary bundles.

“Providing customers with a frictionless shopping and buying experience is a critical component of our growth strategy as we continue to seek innovation in our booking engine to increase conversion and ancillary sales,” said Air Europa Chief Information Officer Víctor M. Herrero. “The PROS Digital Retail solution is natural extension of our relationship that allows us to leverage insights from across the PROS Platform for Travel and easily implement a digital-first experience across web, mobile and direct sales channels to deliver a more flexible, customer-centric shopping and buying experience.”

By enabling the PROS Platform for Travel, with foundational capabilities like Revenue Management, Dynamic Offers, and Digital Retail, Air Europa can unleash the power of airline retailing by creating revenue optimal offers and delivering them to travelers in a personalized, digital-first manner. PROS Digital Retail offers a single, configurable, end-to-end solution for an airline’s digital customer experience platform. With hands-on control, flexibility and science in how offers are created and displayed, airlines can differentiate and elevate the digital experience to meet the expectations of today’s travelers which will drive higher customer satisfaction while increasing conversion and revenue.

“The digitization of retail has created savvy travellers who are looking for seamless, flexible, shopping experiences across online and mobile channels— making it a top priority for airlines looking to drive loyalty and bookings,” said PROS President of Travel Surain Adyanthaya. “We are honored to further our partnership with Air Europa and provide an end-to-end experience that allows them to become a true retailer in the industry with flexibility and control over offers.”

For more information on PROS Platform for Travel, visit https://pros.com/pros-platform-travel/.

