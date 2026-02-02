PROS Becomes a Dedicated Travel Technology Company to Lead the Future of Modern Airline Retailing

With a focus on modular flexibility and sophisticated AI, PROS is redefining offer excellence for airlines, and travelers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#artificialintelligence--PROS, Inc., the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, today announced a defining milestone in its evolution: PROS is now a dedicated travel technology company, exclusively focused on enabling modern, AI-driven airline retailing. With decades of airline expertise and proven artificial intelligence, PROS is uniquely positioned to transform offer management into a strategic revenue opportunity for the world’s carriers, while delivering seamless and modern experiences for travelers.

This milestone follows the previous announcement with Thoma Bravo, under which PROS’ travel business will operate as a standalone platform investment. PROS’ B2B business has been acquired by Conga, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, in a transaction that closed today. This strategic transition sharpens PROS’ focus on helping airlines optimize every offer and every traveler interaction to help enhance the traveler experience and drive profitable, sustainable growth.

With the close of the B2B transaction, Sunil John assumes the role of PROS Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than two decades of product and industry leadership at PROS. Jeff Cotten has joined the PROS Board of Directors, providing strategic guidance as the company advances its vision for modern airline retailing. The full PROS executive leadership team is available here.

“For decades, PROS has earned the trust of the global airline industry by helping carriers solve their most complex commercial challenges,” said Sunil John, Chief Executive Officer, PROS. “Now, as a dedicated travel technology company, we are sharpening our focus and accelerating innovation so that we can deliver even greater value, stronger performance and more advanced retailing capabilities for our airline customers and their travelers.”

A Purpose-Built PROS

PROS is purpose-built to help airlines optimize every offer, every channel and every traveler interaction. Backed by decades of AI innovation and deep industry partnerships, PROS transforms offer management into a strategic revenue opportunity, empowering airlines to:

Deliver exceptional traveler experiences with contextualized, real-time offers that strengthen loyalty, increase conversion and meet traveler expectations for relevance, choice and convenience.

with contextualized, real-time offers that strengthen loyalty, increase conversion and meet traveler expectations for relevance, choice and convenience. Gain commercial control and agility with modular, API -driven technology that enables advanced, rapid offer creation, streamlined distribution and scalable growth across retailing channels.

with modular, -driven technology that enables advanced, rapid offer creation, streamlined distribution and scalable growth across retailing channels. Maximize revenue performance and quality with class-free dynamic pricing, AI-driven revenue optimization and coordinated air + ancillary strategies that align capacity with demand and protect yield.

“Modern airline retailing starts with the offer — not the order,” said John. “Each interaction represents an opportunity to deliver more relevant, traveler-centric experiences that strengthen loyalty and maximize revenue. PROS enables that through offer excellence, powered by proven AI and a flexible, modular platform that puts commercial control, revenue performance and traveler experience at the center of every offer.”

To learn more about PROS airline retailing capabilities, visit www.pros.com.

About PROS

PROS, Inc. is the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, helping airlines deliver seamless retail experiences designed to maximize revenue and margin growth. Powered by AI, the PROS Platform enables commercial teams to align capacity with demand and coordinate pricing, merchandising and offer strategies to construct and market optimal offers in real time. By optimizing every customer interaction, PROS helps airlines improve revenue performance and quality, increase commercial agility, attract more customers and build lasting loyalty. Learn more at pros.com.

