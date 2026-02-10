PROS Appoints Bhaskara Rao Guntreddy as Senior Vice President of Product to Lead AI-Driven Airline Retail Transformation

Airline industry veteran and product leader to advance PROS’ offer and order vision

PROS Holdings, Inc., the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, today announced Bhaskara Rao Guntreddy has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product.

Guntreddy’s appointment signals PROS’ commitment to advancing the future of airline commerce, as carriers worldwide invest in modern, AI-driven retail strategies that better meet traveler expectations. Drawing on extensive leadership experience across both global airlines and leading travel technology providers, he will lead product strategy, portfolio direction and the innovation roadmap to help PROS continue setting the standard in offer and order management.

“Bhaskara brings a rare combination of airline, technology and executive product experience at a moment when airlines are fundamentally rethinking how they create and deliver value to travelers worldwide,” said Sunil John, Chief Executive Officer, PROS. “He has firsthand experience with the complexity airlines face and has helped shape some of the industry’s most important offer management innovations. His leadership will be a significant advantage for PROS and our customers as we accelerate innovation and execution.”

Prior to joining PROS, Guntreddy served as Vice President of Product, Offer Management at Sabre Corporation, where he led the strategic advancements in shaping the offer management. His career also includes key leadership positions in business solutions, innovation and revenue management at Emirates and Etihad, where he worked across pricing, revenue management and digital commerce to modernize airline retail capabilities. These experiences give him a rare, firsthand understanding of how airline pricing, retail and revenue strategies translate into measurable commercial outcomes and better experiences for travelers.

“I’m honored to join PROS at a pivotal moment for airline retailing,” said Guntreddy. “The industry is undergoing a fundamental shift toward dynamic, customer-centric offers and PROS is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation. With its deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities, PROS has an opportunity to help airlines unlock new revenue opportunities while delivering better, more relevant experiences for travelers. I look forward to working with the team to shape the next generation of airline retail solutions.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. is the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, helping airlines deliver seamless retail experiences designed to maximize revenue and margin growth. Powered by AI, the PROS Platform enables commercial teams to align capacity with demand and coordinate pricing, merchandising and offer strategies to construct and market optimal offers in real time. By optimizing every customer interaction, PROS helps airlines improve revenue performance and quality, increase commercial agility, attract more customers and build lasting loyalty. Learn more at pros.com.

PROS Media Contact

The Hoffman Agency (on behalf of PROS)

PROS@hoffman.com