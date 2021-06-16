Propy Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Propy, the world’s first blockchain-based real estate Transaction Platform has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Previous companies included Airbnb, Google, Nest Labs, Ripple, and Cloudflare.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Propy will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Propy to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Propy and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Propy CEO, Natalia Karayaneva. “Blockchain in real estate helps streamline what is currently an incredibly stressful, time-intensive, and prone-to-cyber-fraud process; and provides added security to home buyers and sellers. This technology can also help address homeownership affordability in developed countries by reducing fees in closing process. In developing countries blockchain powered solutions can unlock the potential of unrecorded land to address poverty via financing. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on the increasing implementation of blockchain to achieve SDG N9.

While Propy is currently focused on the North American real estate industry, future goals are to address the $9 trillion “dead capital” problem in developing countries. “The use of blockchain to secure property rights will take the risk out of real estate investments and bring financing opportunities to struggling economies,” says Karayaneva.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

About Propy: Propy makes property purchase transactions easier by bringing agents and consumers together in a unified, secure environment, based on the Blockchain. Propy’s Transaction Platform enables a secure closing process online, from offer to deed recording. Propy recently completed the world’s first homeownership transfer via an NFT (Non-fungible Token) as well. The platform has processed over $1bn transactions in sales volume and helped in thousands of home purchases.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers: The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

