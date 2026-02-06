PropStream’s Innovation Streak Continues With Sixth HousingWire Tech100 Honor

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HousingWireTech100--PropStream, the all-in-one real estate lead generation platform, announced today that it has been named a 2026 Tech100 honoree by HousingWire. This marks the sixth consecutive year PropStream has earned a spot on HousingWire’s prestigious Tech100 list, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to innovation and industry impact.

The annual Tech100 program recognizes the most innovative and influential technology companies in the real estate and mortgage industries. Honorees are selected for their ability to solve real-world challenges, improve efficiency, and empower professionals to adapt and succeed in an evolving market.

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

As the Tech100 program continues to raise the bar for innovation, PropStream’s sixth consecutive recognition reflects consistent execution and long-term focus. Over the past year, PropStream has advanced its platform by unifying property records, intelligence, and outreach through the acquisition of BatchDialer, resulting in an integrated dialer, enhanced skip-tracing capabilities (through third-party providers), and simplified lead-to-dial workflows. Alongside continued investment in PropStream Intelligence™, these updates reinforce PropStream’s focus on delivering practical, scalable technology that helps real estate professionals operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence in a changing market.

“Earning HousingWire Tech100 recognition for the sixth year in a row represents a meaningful benchmark for PropStream,” said Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream. “It reflects years of dedicated investment in technology that helps real estate professionals execute more effectively and contributes to a stronger, more connected industry. Our focus remains on turning insights into action by delivering technology and services that are intuitive, actionable, and built for how the industry operates today.”

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, PropStream remains committed to advancing real estate technology through a more unified, intuitive, and connected all-in-one platform that helps professionals work more efficiently, scale faster, and uncover new opportunities.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart company, is a premier all-in-one real estate lead generation platform that empowers real estate professionals with unmatched aggregated data quality, accuracy, marketing tools, and dialer. Founded in 2006, PropStream provides insights for over 160 million properties nationwide, leveraging PropStream Intelligence, predictive real estate records, and proprietary AI-driven analytics to support advanced filtering, featuring over 165 filters and 20 pre-built Lead Lists. PropStream helps real estate professionals identify the best off-market opportunities, comps, and connect with sellers more efficiently. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation Technology Holdings (NYSE: STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree for six consecutive years since 2021.

About HousingWire: HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

