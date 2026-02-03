PropStream Working With Tuesday App to Introduce a New, Smarter Way for Agents to Discover and Act on MLS Listings

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BrianTepfer--PropStream is proud to be featured as a new advertising partner on the Tuesday app, introducing agents to a new way to discover MLS listings and build their lead pipelines heading into 2026.

Launched in 2025, Tuesday is redefining the MLS experience with a mobile-first interface that allows agents to scroll listings, follow properties, receive price-change alerts, and favorite homes in a social-style feed. PropStream is the first ad partner available within the Tuesday app, enabling agents to move seamlessly from listing discovery to deeper property research, lead generation, and marketing.

“The right technology helps agents move faster and work more efficiently,” said Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream.“Together, Tuesday and PropStream will help agents stay ahead of the curve by building stronger pipelines and access to rich property record insights, giving the ability to take action faster in today’s market.”

“We designed the Tuesday app to modernize the MLS experience with a mobile-first, scrollable way for agents to discover and track listings,” said Coleton Boyer, CEO of Tuesday. “PropStream takes that discovery further by providing deep property data, lead generation, and marketing tools. The alignment between our platforms creates a seamless workflow for agents from first scroll to closed deal.” Click here to learn more about Tuesday’s mobile-first MLS experience.

The Tuesday app is currently available to agents in California Regional MLS, NorthstarMLS, and realMLS, with additional markets planned in the future.

This partnership reflects PropStream’s continued commitment to expanding how agents access, analyze, and act on real estate data as the industry evolves.

Explore PropStream’s 7-day free trial and see how listing data becomes an opportunity.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart company, is a premier all-in-one real estate lead generation platform that empowers real estate professionals with unmatched aggregated data quality, accuracy, marketing tools, and dialer. Founded in 2006, PropStream provides insights for over 160 million properties nationwide, leveraging PropStream Intelligence, predictive real estate data, and proprietary AI-driven analytics to support advanced filtering, featuring over 165 filters and 20 pre-built Lead Lists. PropStream helps real estate professionals identify the best off-market opportunities, comps, and connect with sellers more efficiently. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation Technology Holdings (NYSE: STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree for six consecutive years since 2021.

About Tuesday: Tuesday is a mobile-first real estate app designed to modernize how agents discover and engage with MLS listings. The platform delivers a scrollable, social-style listing experience with features like property following, price-change alerts, and easy sharing. Tuesday is currently available in select MLS markets, with additional expansion planned.

