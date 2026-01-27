PropStream Expands Lead-to-Dial Capabilities With Two New Dialing Workflows and Enhanced Skip Tracing

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BrianTepfer--Today, PropStream, the all-in-one real estate lead generation platform, announced the release of two new dialing workflows and an enhanced skip tracing experience that simplifies how real estate professionals move from property research to real conversations—all within the PropStream platform.

The update makes skip tracing (provided by third parties) easier to access throughout the platform and gives users flexible dialing options, from placing individual calls directly in PropStream with AI-supported prompts to pushing leads into BatchDialer’s high-volume calling campaigns. Together, these enhancements reduce manual steps, improve contact data clarity and prioritization, and add built-in compliance indicators, supporting workflows for individual investors, agents, and high-volume outreach teams.

PropStream President Brian Tepfer said, “This release closes the gap between finding a deal and starting a conversation, allowing our customers to own their opportunities and achieve their goals more quickly. PropStream’s unifying approach of property search, identification, and connection brings multi-sourced contact intelligence and dialing into one workspace. With built-in AI prompts, we’re helping PropStream users move faster, work smarter, and connect with property owners with confidence.” Tepfer added, ”Ultimately, it’s about helping real estate professionals spend less time piecing together tools—and more time having the conversations that move deals forward.”

