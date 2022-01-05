Propio Language Services Continues Industry-Leading Growth with Acquisition of ARCH Language Network and Intelligere

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propio Language Services (Propio), a technology-enabled interpretation, translation, and localization service provider primarily serving the healthcare market, today announced the concurrent acquisition of ARCH Language Network and Intelligere. Both ARCH and Intelligere are Minnesota-based enterprise language service providers specializing in remote and in-person interpretation. As part of Propio, they become the largest language service provider in Minnesota serving the healthcare market.

This transaction is the fourth acquisition in Propio’s history and will advance the company’s mission to leverage innovative technology and solutions to close the language gap, anytime and anywhere in the world. The combined business will offer a full suite of remote and in-person interpretation, as well as written translation and localization services, in more than 200 languages, leveraging a network of more than 6,000 highly qualified interpreters. The company primarily serves the healthcare market, and also has customers in business, government and education.

“I’m honored and excited to start the year welcoming two very successful and highly regarded companies with a history of commitment to their customers, interpreters and communities,” said Propio CEO Marco Assis. “The addition of these two complementary language service providers furthers our ambition to transform communication, improve patient and consumer experiences, and offer customers the most compelling value proposition in the industry.”

ARCH Owner and President Russell Hastings added, “To meet the changing needs of our customers, we recognized the importance of a robust interpreter network, along with the ability to offer a variety of modalities (video, telephonic and in-person) to deliver interpreting services. We believe this transaction allows us to achieve our mission of providing interpreting services to all who are in need in our Minnesota market.”

Intelligere and Propio have a long-standing, successful partnership—Propio’s language services have supplemented Intelligere’s since 2016. Intelligere recently launched Propio ONE, Propio’s on-demand mobile app, opening access to on-demand video and audio interpretation for its customers. “Over the years, Propio has proven to be a dedicated partner with a relentless focus on elevating and improving the language service experience for limited English proficient patients though their differentiated technology. We couldn’t have scripted a better outcome as we embark on the next stage of our journey to serve the communities in Minnesota that we started in 1978,” said Intelligere President Pam Morreale.

About Propio Language Services

Founded in 1998, Propio Language Services is an industry leader in over-the-phone interpretation, video remote interpretation, in-person interpretation, and document translation services. With superior interpreter quality, Propio offers technology-oriented solutions to clients driving the highest value in the industry. Visit Propio-LS.com to learn more.

Contacts

Katie Miller



kmiller@propio-ls.com