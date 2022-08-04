Propio Language Services Acquires Telelanguage to Become One of the World’s Largest Interpreting Companies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propio Language Services (Propio) a technology-enabled interpreting and translation service provider, today announced the acquisition of Telelanguage, a Portland-based enterprise language service provider specializing in remote interpreting. With this acquisition, Propio becomes one of the world’s five largest remote interpreting companies by volume.

Founded in 1991, Telelanguage has a history of providing high-quality remote interpretation services for over 350 languages. Telelanguage has a meaningful presence in both the West and Southwest United States. The company is known for its in-depth language coverage, with thousands of interpreters based in the United States, and its best-in-class customer service. Combined with Propio’s leading technology, full suite of language services, and all-in-one platform, Propio ONE, the business will be able to better serve customers’ evolving language needs.

Propio and Telelanguage both primarily service the healthcare market but also have customers in financial services, education and government. Both companies’ healthcare clients include some of the country’s largest and most progressive health systems.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to take Propio’s innovative approach and solutions to thousands of clients in all 50 states. The addition of Telelanguage greatly expands our ability to service our customers’ communication needs and increases our presence on the West Coast,” said Propio CEO Marco Assis.

This transaction is the sixth acquisition in Propio’s history and continues to advance the company’s mission to leverage innovative technology to close the language gap, anytime and anywhere in the world. Propio experienced record growth in 2021 and is on track to surpass last year’s growth in 2022. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for three years in a row.

Founded in 1998, Propio Language Services is an industry leader in over-the-phone interpretation, video remote interpretation, in-person interpretation, and document translation services. Propio offers superior interpreter quality and technology-oriented solutions to clients, driving the highest value in the industry. Visit Propio-LS.com to learn more.

