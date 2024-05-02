PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 21, 2024

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 7:30pm Singapore Standard Time (SGT), following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.





What: PropertyGuru Group Limited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

When: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time / 7:30 pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https://propertyguru.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g5zZyE3kSbuC3DDhq3oSSw#/registration

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s Investors website at: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

For more information, please visit: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/

About PropertyGuru Group PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 34 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 55,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

1 Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2023 and December 2023.

2 Based on Google Analytics data between July 2023 and December 2023.

3 Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

4 Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

