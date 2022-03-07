Home Business Wire Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. Adds Guidewire Integration to Simplify Claims
Business Wire

Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. Adds Guidewire Integration to Simplify Claims

di Business Wire

Streamlining the assignment of physical claim inspections

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, announces a new integration with Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. This is the latest technology integration implemented by PDA to ensure it is providing industry-leading processes and solutions for insurance companies that rely on independent appraisers to assist with claims processing.

With the new integration, insurance adjusters will have the ability to dispatch physical inspections to PDA without leaving the Guidewire ClaimCenter. PDA’s services, including the assignment of Same Day Service, will now be available as an add-on/plug in within this market leading claim platform that is used by more than 400 insurers. In addition to integrating with Guidewire, PDA also has existing system integration with Adjustrite, CCC Intelligent Solutions, and Mitchell International.

“PDA remains committed to identifying opportunities to optimize the appraisal process and utilize technology to deliver the best possible service,” said Tom Dolfay, CEO of Property Damage Appraisers. “Our clients look to PDA to facilitate their customers’ recovery from daily and catastrophic events as quickly as possible. PDA, with our proprietary Optimizer program, has the ability to be on site in just hours with our Same Day Service. As more and more people suffer through property damage caused by these weather-related events, the combination of PDA’s nationwide team of appraisers and Guidewire’s integrated digital solutions make it possible to respond to claims faster and more efficiently than ever before to the benefit of our insurance company partners and their customers.”

To learn more about PDA, visit www.pdacorporation.com.

ABOUT PROPERTY DAMAGE APPRAISERS, INC.

Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes estimates for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA’s corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner

Asylum Public Relations

(855) 462-7958

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

