<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Propel Software Named a ‘Strong Performer’ in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) For...
Business Wire

Propel Software Named a ‘Strong Performer’ in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) For Discrete Manufacturers by Independent Research Firm

di Business Wire

Recognized Among 10 Most Significant PLM Providers for Discrete Manufacturers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#propelplmPropel Software, creators of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today announced it has been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Manufacturers, Q1 2023. The report by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, gave Propel the highest scores available in the “Performance” and “Supporting Products & Services” criteria within the Strategy category. Per this report, a score of 5.0 in these criteria indicates the score is “superior relative to other vendors in the evaluation”.

Forrester identified, researched, and analyzed the 10 most significant PLM providers for discrete manufacturers across 35 criteria related to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Based on those criteria, the Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. The evaluation authored by George Lawrie, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, reported, “Propel benefits from complementary products and services that are superior to those of others in the evaluation…”

“We’re thrilled to be identified as a ‘Strong Performer’ in our inaugural submission. We continuously challenge innovative companies to think differently about how they design, develop, sell, and service products,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel. “Solving tomorrow’s business challenges requires organizational collaboration around a single product thread using clicks, not code to facilitate quick work, smart decisions, and fast results. We believe this value-based approach to products is what sets Propel apart from each of the other vendors.”

Unlike standalone PLM solutions that address siloed business challenges, Propel’s PVM platform enables a broader set of stakeholders to collaborate across the entire product lifecycle, including sales, marketing, and service. Teams looking to shorten go-to-market cycles work in parallel to create resilient supply chains and launch products faster. Built natively on Salesforce, Propel empowers fast-paced, innovative B2B and B2C companies to unify teams, processes, and information so everyone collaborates, from concept to customer, to create and launch profitable products that engage customers for life.

Download The Forrester Wave™: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Manufacturers, Q1 2023 here.

For more information about Propel, visit propelsoftware.com.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized multiple times as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Samantha Chapman,

samantha@chapmancommunicationsgroup.com, 352-219-4844

Articoli correlati

Five9 Empowers Agents to Deliver More Fluid Experiences with Support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework 2.0

Business Wire Business Wire -
Five9 is one of the first cloud contact center providers to deliver this integration, which helps agents handle interactions...
Continua a leggere

LinkLive launches Mobile App to Power Compliant Communications for On-the-Go Enterprise, Banking, and Healthcare Professionals

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinkLive, the leading cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider, today announced the launch of its...
Continua a leggere

Anthem Blue Cross Introduces Virtual-First Health Plans, Helping California Members Access Convenient, Affordable Care Options

Business Wire Business Wire -
Members can choose virtual care, allowing for high-quality care at a lower cost WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Five9 Empowers Agents to Deliver More Fluid Experiences with Support for Microsoft Dynamics 365...

Business Wire