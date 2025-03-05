Propel Software Announces Launch of Propel One: An Agentic AI Suite Powered by Agentforce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#propelpvm--Propel, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, announced Propel One, a suite of role-based AI agents powered by Salesforce’s Agentforce and tailored to redefine how products are developed, marketed, sold, and serviced. Propel offers a suite of Agentic AI solutions spanning engineering, quality, marketing, product management, supply chain, sales, and service/support for manufacturers. Built within Propel’s platform by leveraging Agentforce, Propel One empowers organizations to work faster and more proactively. With enhanced intelligence enterprises can increase personal productivity and business performance – all while keeping humans in the decision loop.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

Propel PVM is a unified solution that addresses product definition, quality, and commercialization by combining three historically siloed software categories: product lifecycle management (PLM), quality management (QMS), and product information management (PIM). Leveraging accurate product data throughout the entire value chain, Propel One combines the power of PVM with AI to enhance productivity across individuals and teams, driving corporate-wide efficiency.

“AI is transforming software’s influence in manufacturing - a sector responsible for nearly 20% of the global economy. Legacy solutions hinder progress making it nearly impossible to fully harness AI’s potential,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel Software. “Propel One accelerates AI’s impact for manufacturers, delivering a fast, secure, and purpose-built solution for the industry. AI is not a distant future for manufacturing — it’s here now, ready to be embraced.”

Launched in January, Propel One’s applications drive productivity while ensuring complete data privacy and human oversight, delivering:

Augmented Productivity: Minimizes repetitive, time-consuming tasks with intelligent, relevant automation, enabling a renewed focus on strategic, high-value initiatives.

Speed to Value: Integrates seamlessly with Propel's existing data structures and workflows, speeding AI deployment without requiring complex data warehousing or lengthy training.

100% Data Privacy: Leverages the Salesforce platform, ensuring customer data remains protected. Organizations maintain full control over their data usage and governance, reinforcing trust in AI-driven operations.

“One of the reasons we selected Propel as a partner in 2024 was its commitment to advancing technology with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and other innovations. The introduction of Propel One solidifies our choice,” said Gershwin Exeter, Chief Experience Officer at Thrasio, a next-generation consumer goods company. “With AI being a must-have vs. a nice-to-have at our company, we are all in with Propel One to drive AI-infused efficiencies throughout our Propel stack - and integrate it with our other partners utilizing AI.”

Propel One is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

Click here for more information about Propel One.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing private companies on the Inc. 5000, Propel is a 4x Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, and one of Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies. Built on Salesforce, Propel drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

