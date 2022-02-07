Propel Bolsters Board of Directors with Global Marketing and Brand Strategist, Kirsten Allegri Williams, SAP and Optimizely Industry Veteran

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propel, creator of the Product 360 cloud solution, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Allegri Williams to its board of directors. Williams, chief marketing officer of Optimizely, joins Propel as the company redefines how product companies collaborate across their entire value chain to deliver customer-centric experiences. With expertise in areas like corporate positioning, category creation and global go-to-market strategy, Williams will help expand Propel’s reach of innovative cloud-based products to enterprise customers in the technology, medical device and consumer goods industries.

“Our Product 360 approach allows companies to engage with their customers in new and innovative ways that drive long term revenue growth,” said Ray Hein, CEO of Propel. “Kirsten’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide whole product solutions that disrupt antiquated processes and siloed legacy solutions.”

Williams brings more than 20 years’ experience to the Propel board, with over 15 years at SAP Success Factors and SAP Ariba driving end-to-end global marketing strategy, corporate messaging, brand strategy, sales enablement, demand generation and go-to-market initiatives. Currently, Williams is CMO of Optimizely, where she leads global marketing and communications.

“I’m thrilled to join Propel’s board at such an exciting time. The company’s rapid growth, superior technology and delighted customer base are a testament to its team of industry trailblazers, challengers and innovators. This team understands that building products in today’s world requires putting customers at the center of the process, and they are not afraid to defy conventional thinking with a completely new approach,” said Williams. “I look forward to helping guide the company as it continues to shake up the market with an alternative way of thinking.”

“Kirsten is an industry dynamo who will spark creativity and collaborative energy amongst board members as we tap our collective expertise to further define this new product cloud category,” said Sean Jacobsohn, partner at Norwest Venture Partners and Propel board member. “From her success at SAP launching cloud-based solutions, to her work with the United Nations helping businesses forge sustainable supply chains, to her impressive 20-year career as a mezzo-soprano trained opera singer, Kirsten approaches every opportunity with an ‘all in’ mentality. I look forward to her contributions on the Propel board.”

For more information, visit propelplm.com.

About Propel

Propel enables Product 360, the modern way to take products from concept to customer. Born in the cloud and built on Salesforce, Propel enables collaboration across the entire value chain to deliver the right products to market faster, at higher margins. As a trusted partner to hyper-growth startups like Desktop Metal, Imperative Care, and Inari Medical, corporate pioneers such as Traeger, Simplisafe, and Vizio, and Fortune 500 leaders Shell and Zoetis, Propel drives innovative product success. For more information, visit propelplm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Samantha Chapman



Samantha@chapmancommunicationsgroup.com