Proofpoint Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Email Security

Proofpoint’s Threat Protection platform achieves a “Strong Positive” rating in all categories and is recognized as a Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced today it was recently named a leader in all categories of the KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2023 Leadership Compass: Email Security report, including Overall Leadership.





The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is a working tool that assists buyers in identifying the vendors, products, and services in a particular market segment that should be considered for product decisions. In their recently published Email Security report, KuppingerCole Analysts examined 14 enterprise email security providers, scoring each on Overall Leadership, Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership.

Proofpoint Threat Protection was named a leader in all four categories and was one of two vendors to receive a “Strong Positive” rating—the highest rating—level across all product capabilities.

This is the sixth time in less than a year that Proofpoint’s Threat Protection platform has been named a leader by a major industry analyst firm. These analyst accolades represent a “triple crown” and are a direct result of Proofpoint’s commitment to helping organizations protect their people from today’s most sophisticated email threats.

“It is an honor to receive such esteemed recognition from KuppingerCole as we continue to drive innovation and protect our customers from the most sophisticated email threats,” said Tim Choi, group vice president, product marketing, Proofpoint. “Their independent analysis of our capabilities and market position validates the strength of our platform as we continue to deliver comprehensive human-centric security that customers can build on. By providing a unified path to solve for all enterprise email-based threats, we give our global customers unparalleled visibility into their attack surface while protecting their number one threat vector.”

KuppingerCole’s report analysts Martin Kuppinger and John Tolbert write, “any organization looking for email security enhancements should have Proofpoint’s Threat Protection Platform on their shortlist for evaluation.”

The report also calls out that “additional consolidation is expected in this market, as some of the smaller or newer players will be acquired by the heavyweights to augment their email security offerings.” This rings true for Proofpoint, as it acquired Tessian, an AI- and cloud-based email security provider, in December 2023. Tessian was also recognized in the report as a Vendor to Watch, noting it as a “modern Email Security solution focusing on AI-based analysis.”

Key areas of differentiation for Proofpoint Threat Protection include:

Email encryption and DLP functions in the platform

Bounce management

Deep analysis of archive files

Excellent SLAs with customer credit guarantees

Post-delivery removal of latent malicious email

VAP threat intelligence sharing

Supply chain risk management integration

Excellent and extensible DLP functions

To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Leadership Compass: Email Security report, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/kuppingercole-analysts-report-leadership-compass-email-security

For more information about Proofpoint Threat Protection, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/aegis

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

