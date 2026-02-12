Proofpoint Acquires Acuvity to Deliver AI Security and Governance Across the Agentic Workspace

Acquisition of AI security innovator positions Proofpoint as the first cybersecurity platform to comprehensively address agentic workspace protection at the intersections of humans, data, and AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has acquired Acuvity, a pioneer in AI enterprise security and governance. The acquisition further strengthens Proofpoint’s platform with AI-native visibility, governance, and runtime protection for AI and agent-driven workflows.

As generative AI rapidly reshapes how work gets done, organizations are deploying AI copilots, autonomous agents, and model-connected applications across every function—from software development and customer support to finance and legal. While these technologies unlock unprecedented productivity and innovation, they also introduce new classes of risk, including shadow AI, sensitive data exposure, intellectual property loss, regulatory violations, and emerging AI-specific attacks such as prompt injection and model manipulation.

Securing AI in the Agentic Workspace

With this acquisition, Proofpoint expands its human- and agent-centric security platform to deliver comprehensive visibility, governance, and control across the agentic workspace—where humans and AI agents collaborate to execute business-critical workflows. Acuvity’s AI-native security capabilities enable enterprises to confidently adopt generative AI while ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of security, compliance, or trust.

“AI agents are becoming active participants in the enterprise, accessing data, executing tasks and making decisions alongside people. Securing this new model of work requires understanding human intent, agentic behavior and risk in real time,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer, Proofpoint. “Together, Proofpoint and Acuvity enable organizations to confidently adopt AI tools and agents with the governance, visibility and control required to manage risk. By securing humans, defending data and governing AI through a unified platform, Proofpoint is uniquely positioned to protect the agentic workspace end to end—something no other cybersecurity company delivers today.”

The First and Only Platform to Unify Protection for People, Data, and AI

Acuvity brings new control points and detection models purpose-built for the AI era. Its platform delivers comprehensive visibility and enforcement across the full range of AI usage in the enterprise—from endpoints and web browsers to emerging AI infrastructure such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and locally installed AI tools like OpenClaw and Ollama. Combined with AI-powered detection models that understand context and intent, Acuvity enables organizations to govern and secure how users and systems interact with external AI services, while also protecting custom AI models and applications developed or deployed within the enterprise.

With Acuvity’s AI security capabilities, Proofpoint becomes the first unified platform to comprehensively secure every dimension of the agentic workspace. The acquisition further strengthens Proofpoint’s leadership with CISOs and CIOs by delivering an integrated portfolio spanning:

Collaboration Security to protect people from human-centric threats

Security to protect people from human-centric threats Data Security and Governance to defend sensitive information wherever it lives, making it available only to the people and AI that should use it

AI Security to govern enterprise AI usage and protect AI models and applications

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how work gets done and enterprises are overwhelmed by the pace of AI adoption and the complexity of securing it,” said Satyam Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Acuvity. “In an AI-accelerated world, intelligence is no longer confined to applications or infrastructure; it lives in interactions, decisions and autonomous agents acting on our behalf. Securing that future requires a new approach — one that governs how AI thinks, acts and learns in real time.”

Acuvity’s capabilities are expected to enhance Proofpoint’s portfolio in securing how people and AI agents work, communicate, and interact with data, while enabling organizations to securely adopt AI with confidence.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: LinkedIn

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Acuvity

Acuvity is the AI security and governance platform for the enterprise. Purpose-built for autonomous AI, Acuvity delivers runtime inspection and enforcement across applications, agents, and MCP servers, giving organizations the visibility and control required to operate AI safely at scale. Founded by cybersecurity and engineering veterans, Acuvity is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Learn more at acuvity.ai.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Estelle Derouet

Proofpoint, Inc.

pr@proofpoint.com