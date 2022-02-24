Pronto Announces Partnership to Become the Exclusive Autonomous Technology Provider for Bell Trucks America

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pronto, a world leader in autonomous technology, is proud to announce that it is now the exclusive provider of autonomous and advanced driver-assistance solutions to Bell Trucks America, Inc. (BTA).

As part of the partnership, Pronto will make available its advanced autonomous driving and driver safety technologies to all Bell customers in the US and Mexico on both new Bell truck purchases and existing fleets via BTA’s network of 25+ dealerships and service centers.

“We’re thrilled and honored that Bell Trucks America has chosen Pronto as its exclusive autonomous technology partner,” said Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. “We started Pronto out of a desire to build real applications for autonomous technology today, and our partnership with Bell Trucks America is confirmation that our technology and strategy are providing valuable solutions to real world problems.”

With the Pronto partnership, Bell trucks will be the first commercially available off-road trucks featuring AI-powered “Level 4” autonomy.

“We’re excited about the partnership for many reasons, but we’re most excited for the same reasons we chose Pronto – not only is their technology the best, but it can be deployed at a fraction of the cost and time required to deploy any competitive technology,” said Mitch Nevins, CEO of Bell Trucks America. “We already think we sell the best articulated trucks in the market, and now we’re able to provide our customers with the most technologically-advanced trucks as well.”

About Pronto

Pronto is an autonomous and safety technology company founded and led by a team of industry pioneers who have been at the forefront of the most important advances in AV and robotics for the last 15+ years. Founded in 2018, Pronto was the first, and remains the only, company whose technology has successfully completed a coast-to-coast autonomous drive without a single human driver input. Learn more about Pronto at www.pronto.ai

About Bell Trucks America

Bell Trucks America was founded in 2012 as the master distributor of Bell Articulated Dump Trucks (“ADTs”) in the United States and Mexico. BTA is a leading supplier of ADTs to the construction and mining industries and is dedicated to continuing Bell’s reputation for Strong Reliable Machines and Strong Reliable Support in North America.

