Promote China EU Cooperation, Establish a European Enterprises (Nanjing) Service Center

NANJING, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the statistics of the European Chamber of Commerce of China, as of June 2021, the number of EU enterprises in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province has increased to 120. With the promotion of the internationalization process of Lishui, Nanjing, more European enterprises will be attracted to invest and expand in Lishui. Therefore, on September 30th, the European Enterprises (Nanjing) Service Center was officially launched in Lishui, Nanjing.

As a professional service organization recognized by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, the Italian Chamber of Commerce and other organizations, the service center will provide industrial site selection, project agency, high-end talent introduction, supply chain finance, forum summit and other service support for European enterprises settled in Nanjing (Lishui). Specifically, the center has four sectors: International Investment Promotion Center, enterprise agency center, international financial and talent service center and international cultural exchange center, which can provide one-stop services for European enterprises to invest in Nanjing Lishui. According to the report, the center will establish a platform for European enterprises to communicate with local governments such as Lishui, Nanjing, build a bridge for China EU economic and cultural exchanges, and promote the internationalization process of Lishui, Nanjing.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, the European Chamber of Commerce in China and two of other chamber of Commerce, 22 European enterprises including Adler Pelzer group of Germany, Technogym of Italy, INTESA SANPAOLO bank group of Italy and AST of Austria attended the opening ceremony of the European Enterprises (Nanjing) Service Center, to hold the investment communication with Lishui, Nanjing, deeply understand the investment environment of Lishui, Nanjing and sign many project contracts at the time.

Contacts

RAY Xing



Company Name: The European Enterprises (Nanjing) Service Center



Website: http://www.eeitown.com/

Email: RAY@keyibc.com