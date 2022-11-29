Prominent Sport Commentator and Former Pro Footballer Alan Smith Partners with Veritone Voice to Cover World’s Most Prestigious Football Tournament

AI Voice to Turn Match Data Highlights into Real-Time Synthetic Voice Commentary, Enabling Multiple Games to be Called at Once for Greater Scale, Reach, Personalization and Fan Engagement

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced that beloved sport commentator and former pro footballer Alan Smith will use AI voice to cover the most prestigious football tournament in the world. Opta Voice by Stats Perform, powered by award-winning aiWARE™ solution Veritone Voice, brings life to the sport stats and game details to fans around the world. Alan is currently a regular co-commentator and sometime studio pundit for Sky Sports for the Premier League coverage.





Now, through AI voice, passionate fans can hear real-time game updates from the announcer on their phone or computer in their local language. Veritone Voice gives commentators the ability to enhance and personalize fan engagement and even bring their unique voice and cadence in multiple languages to a number of concurrent events.

“The ability to reach audiences around the world in their local language opens up a host of new opportunities for broadcasters and provides the best possible experience for the passionate fans,” shared Sport Commentator Alan Smith. “Providing one voice creates consistency for audiences and it’s a privilege that the selected voice will be the AI version of mine.”

A recent strategic partnership combines Veritone’s synthetic voice AI technology to provide voice commentary with Stats Perform’s Opta sports data, designed to provide real-time play-by-play, pre-game, in-game and post-game updates.

“We’re thrilled to already see the impact of our recent partnership with Veritone coming to life,” said Stats Perform Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller. “Broadcasters and sports organizations can now leverage lifelike voice options in a wide range of languages for their stats reporting, reaching new fan bases around the globe, and providing better services to those who may not speak the host language, as well as those with visual impairments.”

“We continue to expand our offerings and capabilities in sport and to help broadcasters and other organizations scale their reach and best engage their audiences,” said Veritone President Ryan Steelberg. “We’re excited to help Alan Smith reach fans around the world with his beloved sports commentary and insights.”

Veritone also recently launched SPORTX, a new intelligent marketplace for sports federations and content producers from around the globe to license short-form sports video directly to media buyers. Sports rights holders on board with SPORTX include ATP Media, Euroleague Basketball and Extreme E, with many others in advanced discussions. In addition, SPORTX plans to host content from SNTV, the world’s biggest sports news video outlet, which will include content from this year’s tournament in Qatar, including press conferences, stadium profiles, fan zones, game reviews and profiles of all 32 teams.

Head to veritonevoice.com/alansmith to hear clips and tune into the live YouTube channel to catch coverage including today’s USA vs. Iran match at 11 a.m. PST.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

