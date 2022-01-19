Promaxo Expands Presence with Opening of New Office in Belgium

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the opening of its new office, Promaxo BV, in Bruges, Belgium and the appointment of Pete Zaudtke as the Head of its European office.

“We are excited to expand our presence and enter Europe, with the opening of Promaxo BV, headquartered in Bruges, Belgium. From this launching pad, we look forward to initiating clinical studies, and developing regulatory as well as commercial pathways to provide European physicians and centers with access to our portable MRI system for point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of cancers, driving a shift to in-office diagnostic and treatment procedures,” stated Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

Pete Zaudtke said, “I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead Promaxo BV and the Company’s entry into Europe. This is a very exciting time for Promaxo, with its FDA approved single sided, AI enhanced imaging system for prostate cancer. We have a platform that represents the possibility for diagnostic biopsy and treatment in multiple indications paired with a strong commitment from Promaxo leadership to bring this technology to physicians and patients in Europe.”

Pete Zaudtke leverages over 15 years of international life sciences experience primarily focused on European market entry and launch preparations to lead Promaxo BV. Mr. Zaudtke currently leads a successful international life sciences advisory firm realizing record growth and has also previously served as CFO, VP of Operations of a US/Dutch oncology company he established.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com.

