project44 Launches First Supply Chain Industry Preferred Telematics Program

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–project44, the leader in real-time supply chain visibility, unveiled its new Preferred Telematics Program, accessible to carriers through the project44 website. The industry-first Preferred Telematics Program reduces the cost of purchasing and installing telematics devices on vehicles by delivering discounted fleet management solutions and dedicated sales channels for project44 carriers through the program’s partners. In addition, carriers can take advantage of industry-leading fleet management, driver performance, and workflow automation solutions. The program’s inaugural partners include Astrata, Ruptela, SafeFleet, Webfleet Solutions, and ZF (through its Transics FMS).

According to industry research and project44’s ongoing value engineering initiatives with customers, lack of visibility is costing the industry up to €50/$68 per load in operational effort and administration in the form of inefficiencies – such as the ability to plan and manage exceptions – and is hindering digitalization efforts. Carriers can use these technologies to navigate supply chain disruptions and save upwards of 10% of their operating costs through more efficient utilization of fleets.

“project44 continues to lay the groundwork for the most data-intensive global transportation ecosystem yet,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “The Preferred Telematics Program opens a new path to digitalize the trucking industry, transforming it into a truly efficient space with visibility software at the core of global road freight tracking.”

Carriers in project44’s network can take advantage of exclusive solutions and discounts offered only by program partners. One such technology solution, project44 One-Click OnboardingTM, accelerates integrations between leading telematics systems and project44’s global supply chain visibility platform via native integration, allowing carriers to get connected in a single click instead of relying on manually generated API keys to establish connections. The innovation cuts carrier integration times from weeks to seconds and expedites time to value for project44 customers.

According to the European Fleet Management Market Report, the installation base of fleet management systems in the European Union is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 percent, reaching 17.6 million units by 2023, with the penetration rate in non-privately owned commercial vehicles and cars estimated to increase from 17.4 percent in 2018 to 32 percent in 2023.

“Through the Preferred Telematics Program, project44 can get carriers connected and send their customers high-quality data by giving small- and medium-sized fleets access to similar solutions and pricing as large fleets,” said Anjuli Steffen, vice president of global networks at project44. “Telematics vendors are an essential part of the project44 ecosystem, and we are excited to deepen our collaboration with these strategic partners to simplify the data sharing experience for carriers and instantly meet the visibility requirements of leading LSP and shipper customers.”

Trusted Partners

Collectively, the Preferred Telematics Program’s inaugural members provide products and services to more than 15,000 carriers operating over 825,000 assets throughout Europe. All partners in the program have been integrated with project44 for at least 12 months, and were selected based on their existing market reach, newly dedicated onboarding resources, and willingness to build technological or commercial solutions for project44’s network. Additional partners will be considered for the program in 2022.

Taco van der Leij, vice president of Webfleet Solutions Europe said, “We are excited to partner with project44 to offer our transport customers additional value in shipment visibility. The one-click concept provides easy, quick, and secure access for data sharing and management. When using WEBFLEET for data exchange, carriers have complete control over what information they share, when, and how.”

Peter Bal, Business Leader Digital Customer Services EMEA, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems said, “Operators are increasingly turning to digital solutions to enable them to remain competitive in the market as road haulage becomes ever more complex, driven by new regulations, rising cost pressures and an expectation that fleets can deliver ever more quickly, safely, sustainably and reliably. Through our partnership with project44, ZF is enabling transparency across entire logistics flows. This contributes significantly to making the logistics industry leaner, safer and greener in their daily operational activities.”

Claudiu Suma, CEO of SafeFleet said, “In the extremely competitive field of telematics, there is no workaround to excellence other than quality service, a customer-centric approach and a continuous strive for improvement. This has been our guiding principle for over two decades. We are beyond excited to share this vision with project44 and strongly believe that together we can provide unmatched value to the carrier community.”

Andrius Rupšys, founder and CEO of Ruptela said, “We are honored to be amongst the first members of project44’s Preferred Telematics Program and share project44’s vision for enabling carriers of all sizes with the technology to provide shippers and LSPs with the real-time visibility they need. With Ruptela‘s affordable solution and local presence, we ensure carriers get quick and easy onboarding.”

Martijn Koch, Global OEM sales at Astrata said, “We are proud to partner with project44 and enrich their Advanced Visibility Platform with Astrata’s strong foundations and knowledge in geolocation, telematics and fleet management systems. We are also beyond excited to add value to project44’s vision in supply chain visibility with our mobile workflow management application Mission Planner and provide real-time driver feedback for all stakeholders.”

Click here or to learn more about project44's Preferred Telematics Program or to apply to become a preferred provider.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named a Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

