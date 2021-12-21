Project Admission Raises $9 Million with Latest Seed Round Led by Anthemis Group

The preferred technology behind major ticketing platforms SeatGeek and Tickets.com will expand their operations to meet their rapidly growing needs of the digitally-driven live events industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Admission, a technology company specializing in innovative ticketing technologies, closes a funding round led by global venture investment firm, Anthemis Group with participation from Flyover Capital. With this funding, Project Admission plans to expand operations to meet the growing needs of the rapidly evolving digitally-driven ticketing ecosystem. Anthemis has a passion for emerging technology and strategically invests in tech-driven companies who serve as thought-leaders and change-agents in the world of finance. With more than $9 million in funding to date, this latest round helps to further Project Admission’s mission to create unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events.

Anthemis’ founder Amy Nauiokas and Managing Director Vinay Singh shared, “We are very excited to support Stephen and his team’s mission to modernize ticket distribution and monetization. We see massive potential in what the Project Admission platform can do.” As part of the investment, Singh will join the Project Admission board.

“Anthemis brings a wealth of knowledge that will be instrumental as we continue to expand,” says Project Admission CEO Stephen Glicken. “It’s exciting to get to this next phase of the business and to be working with such great partners. We have an amazing opportunity to help fuel growth and innovation for live events around the world.”

Having integrated with the primary ticketing platform SeatGeek this spring, Project Admission closes out the year by completing an integration with Major League Baseball’s ticketing platform, Tickets.com.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tickets.com and their incredible roster of clients,” says Glicken. “We see tremendous opportunity with them in 2022 and beyond.”

Amid the industry’s rapid migration to digital ticketing, the company’s evolving suite of features currently provides clients across the NFL, NBA, MLS and NWSL with promotional tools to assist fans, brands, and influencers to sell tickets from custom branded storefronts. Of particular interest to the live event industry is its best-in-class solution for distributing large quantities of tickets on behalf of groups or partners, and most recently the addition of digital commemorative tickets.

The company’s current roster of clients includes the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota United FC and Portland Timbers, among others. Other clients from the past several years include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Avett Brothers, One Republic, Zac Brown and Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

“Project Admission’s robust platform has helped us sell and distribute tickets in a variety of effective ways,” said Sean Sittnick, VP of Sales for Minnesota United FC. “Whether launching promotional storefronts for our local partners, empowering fan-based sellers or easily distributing group tickets, whatever we dream up Project Admission can make a reality.”

As the world moves toward distributed commerce and social selling, Project Admission is a key tool in the arsenal of any live event owner as brands, influencers, fans, and sponsors alike can sell tickets to major events while still having tickets fulfilled by their primary ticketing platform. Project Admission’s recent integrations with SeatGeek and Tickets.com are just the beginning as they continue working on several new integrations to be announced in the near future.

To learn more about Project Admission and their distribution tools, visit www.projectadmission.com.

ABOUT ANTHEMIS

Anthemis cultivates change in our financial system by investing in, growing, and sustaining businesses committed to resiliency, transparency, access and equity. Founded on three guiding principles – authentic collaboration, virtuous cycle outcomes and diversity and inclusivity – our deep understanding of markets and models, passion for emerging technology and values inspire everything we do. By creating fertile ground for a diverse group of startups, investors, entrepreneurs, institutions, academics, and visionaries to converge, we believe we can solve the financial system’s most pressing challenges faster, better and for the benefit of all. Learn more at www.anthemis.com.

ABOUT PROJECT ADMISSION

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Tickets managed through Project Admission are easy to use, secure, and enhance the ticketing experience for fans, teams, venues, and ticketing companies and alike.

