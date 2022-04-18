PROG Holdings Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Review

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, announces the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Review, which provides updates, performance metrics, and other information on the Company’s environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance initiatives.

The 2021 ESG Review, which comes following PROG Holdings’ first full year as a stand-alone public company, describes the Company’s commitment to ensuring its long-term sustainability and stakeholder value through continually improving its social, governance, and environmental practices.

“ Our company was founded on principles including ‘Doing the Right Thing – Period,’ and ‘Valuing People Above All Else,’ and I am proud to say that our inaugural ESG Review shows that those founding values continue to remain core to our business after more than two decades,” said PROG Holdings President and CEO, Steve Michaels.

In addition to offering metrics to show alignment with global ESG best practices from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the ESG Review also provides detailed information and updates on the key goals of the Company’s program and initiatives.

Respecting and valuing our customers by providing them with transparent, compliant, and easy-to-use product offerings, as well as excellent customer service, to position our customers to have a positive and successful experience with our offerings

Recruiting, developing, promoting, and retaining a diverse workforce, with an emphasis on equity and inclusion, with the goal of ensuring that all of our employees feel a sense of belonging with the Company and their co-workers

Improving the communities where our customers and employees live and work by investing our time and money in them

Understanding the Company's environmental footprint, and working to reduce our unfavorable impacts on the environment, including greenhouse gas emissions, and energy, water, and paper consumption

Implementing and maintaining strong corporate governance practices

The full PROG Holdings ESG Review can be found on the Company’s Investor Relations page, investor.progholdings.com, alongside other key business information and updates.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.



PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform Four. More information on PROG Holdings’ companies can be found at https://www.progholdings.com.

