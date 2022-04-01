Home Business Wire PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q1 2022 Financial Results on April 27,...
Business Wire

PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q1 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, is scheduled to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, prior to market open.

The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. To access the live webcast, visit the company’s investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.

The webcast will be archived for playback on the company’s investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/, following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform, Four. More information on PROG Holdings’ companies can be found at https://www.progholdings.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
John A. Baugh, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

john.baugh@progleasing.com

Media Contact
Mark Delcorps

Director, Corporate Communications

media@progleasing.com

