PROG Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 20, 2024.


About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options and inclusive consumer financial products. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform Four, and Build, provider of personal credit building products. More information on PROG Holdings’ companies can be found at https://www.progholdings.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
John A. Baugh, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

john.baugh@progleasing.com

