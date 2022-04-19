Home Business Wire PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vin Thomas as General Counsel and...
Business Wire

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vin Thomas as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced that Vin Thomas has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as the Company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Thomas will be replacing Marvin Fentress, who will be retiring as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective as of May 31, 2022.

Vin is a seasoned lawyer with extensive general counsel experience in our industry,” said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. “With his proven track record of managing and advising on legal and regulatory compliance risks, litigation and complex corporate and capital markets transactions, Vin will play a key role in advancing the Company’s strategic initiatives. We are excited to have him join the PROG Holdings team.”

Mr. Thomas has most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of CURO Group Holdings Corp., an NYSE-listed, technology-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving non-prime and prime consumers in the United States and Canada. Prior to joining CURO, Mr. Thomas served as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at TMX Finance LLC from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining TMX Finance, Mr. Thomas was in the private practice of law.

On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Marvin for his 10 years of dedicated service to the Company,” continued Mr. Michaels. “Marvin will be greatly missed, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform, Four. More information on PROG Holdings’ companies can be found at https://www.progholdings.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
John A. Baugh, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

john.baugh@progleasing.com

Media Contact
Mark Delcorps

Director, Corporate Communications

media@progleasing.com

Articoli correlati

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire Business Wire -
KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with Revolutionary New Technology OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five of Omaha’s leading local television...
Continua a leggere

Booth and Kellogg Host World’s Premier Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ETA--The 8th Annual Booth-Kellogg Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference returns to downtown Chicago this month as an in-person...
Continua a leggere

i-Trac is the World’s First Integrated Health Journey Wearable and App for Mental and Physical Wellness

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-Trac™, the integrated health journey wearable and app for physical and mental wellness developed by leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire