Profen to Deliver High Performance Networks across Türkiye and beyond with SES’s O3b mPOWER system

Telecommunications, government agencies, humanitarian aid organisations and energy companies will have access to unrivalled satellite connectivity for mobile backhaul, disaster recovery, private 5G and more

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The energy companies, government agencies, the telco companies and humanitarian aid organisations in Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa will soon be able to access high-performance, low-latency satellite-based connectivity services, Profen and SES announced today.

The combined capacity and infrastructure agreements will see Profen, the global high-tech solutions company, deploy SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system – O3b mPOWER – and build a gateway in Türkiye to jointly deliver high-performance connectivity to serve identified market opportunities of more than 10 Gbps.

By installing the O3b mPOWER gateway at the core of its networks, Profen’s customers in industries such as telecommunications, energy and humanitarian aid organisations can roll-out more secure networks and minimise latency by reducing the required hops between endpoints. In addition, Profen will be providing a range of services such as mobile backhaul, disaster recovery and private 5G, enabling local companies and neighboring ones in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and central Asia to enjoy the services that are backed by robust service level agreements.

The partnership is designed to enhance the digital infrastructure and broadband services of the region. According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, Türkiye has more than 71 million internet users for a penetration rate of 83%. The same research also shows that while there are plans to deploy 5G networks across the country, today almost 82 million cellular mobile connections are still on 3G and 4G networks in 2023. The partnership between Profen and SES will not only boost digital infrastructure and broadband services but enable both companies to provide connectivity solutions to various market segments, ultimately resulting in improved network coverage, faster speeds, low-latency and enhanced reliability and security.

“ The launch of the O3b mPOWER system represents a significant milestone for the satcom industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this technological revolution. As a leading provider of high-tech solutions, Profen is committed to delivering innovative and reliable connectivity services to our customers. With the deployment of SES’s O3b mPOWER gateway in Türkiye, we are excited to offer our customers on land, out at sea or in the skies unprecedented access to high-performance, low-latency satellite-based connectivity services.” said Cem Odaman, Chief Business Development Officer at Profen.

“ We are very excited to partner with Profen and to jointly introduce high-throughput and low-latency satellite-enabled services to Türkiye and surrounding regions. With O3b mPOWER, Profen will have access to a reliable and high-speed network, whenever and wherever they need it, allowing them to quickly and flexibly address the changing connectivity demands of their customers, including the highly anticipated 5G technology,” said Brendan O’Callaghan, Global Head of Enterprise and Cloud at SES.

Two launches have already taken place in December 2022 and April 2023, with a third and final launch of two additional satellites still to come, bringing the total number of satellites to six. The system is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2023, enabling companies and organisations to benefit from high-performance network services offering industry-best throughput, predictable low latency, and ultra-reliable service availability.

For more information on how O3b mPOWER can bring a new level of performance to satellite-enabled communications, visit the newsroom.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Profen

Founded in 1995, Profen is a leading player in the global communications technologies market. With its own research and development center and offices in Istanbul, Ankara, Konya, Tewkesbury (UK), and Baku (Azerbaijan), Profen has been providing cutting-edge solutions to customers around the world for more than 28 years.

Profen offers top-notch satellite communication services to the partners and clients worldwide. Profen strengthens its services via privately owned and operated Data Centers and Ground Stations in Konya and Ankara locations. Profen’s multiple locations in Turkey ensure company’s position to meet various needs coming from the clients and partners while giving the most reliable and sustainable services possible. In the time where uninterrupted communication is essential, our multiple data centers and ground stations have become a prominent instrument for increased availability, disaster recovery and improved scalability.

Profen has the unique capability to design, manufacture and provide engineering services with satellite background and implement turn-key solutions for its clients while combining different technologies and disciplines.

Learn more about Profen: www.profen.com

