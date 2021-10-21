Productiv Revolutionizes the Digital Work Experience with SaaS Intelligence Platform

Machine-learning powered SaaS Intelligence layer provides app spend optimization recommendations, predictive forecasts and benchmarks for app portfolio management as well as highly personalized digital employee experiences

New AppCenter makes IT-approved tools easier than ever to access and provision

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today leading software-as-a-service management provider Productiv introduced an enhanced version of its flagship product — the SaaS Intelligence Platform — to enable CIOs to provide better governance, increase operational velocity and improve employee engagement. Productiv’s solution gives IT departments better visibility into app usage, spend and compliance, enables greater automation of workflows and policies and offers the ability to deliver personalized digital employee experiences at scale.

Talent shortages and the “Great Resignation” are threatening to constrain enterprise growth, and this situation is not expected to change anytime soon. As a result, enterprises are focusing on attracting and retaining the best talent, and CIOs in particular are being tasked with providing employees with a world-class digital work experience. But the digital employee experience is currently suffering due to too much SaaS, which has led to a fragmented and difficult to manage hybrid/remote work environment where only 45% of company apps are being used regularly. In a recent survey, 71% of workers say the quantity of tools available to them is increasing complexity and hindering productivity.

SaaS Intelligence is a new data-driven approach that empowers CIOs to drive the best digital employee experience for their distributed workforces in an environment of SaaS sprawl, by providing businesses with actionable insights about their application portfolio. SaaS Intelligence works by capturing billions of employee app engagement data points, which are then cross referenced with HR, enterprise procurement and policy data and finally integrated with other benchmarking data. This processed data is fed into proprietary machine learning and deep learning models that power real-time recommendations for businesses. These recommendations can include the most relevant or high ROI apps for an employee, apps with highest compliance risks and app licenses that should be downgraded or de-provisioned due to low use.

Other new capabilities of the platform include:

Productiv AppCenter : A clean, easy to navigate app marketplace experience provides employees with instant access to best-of-breed tools approved and managed by a company’s IT department. AppCenter enables end-to-end, rapid app self-provisioning through integrations into existing IT systems and processes, such as IT ticketing or Identity Access Management systems.

: A clean, easy to navigate app experience provides employees with instant access to best-of-breed tools approved and managed by a company’s IT department. AppCenter enables end-to-end, rapid app self-provisioning through integrations into existing IT systems and processes, such as IT ticketing or Identity Access Management systems. Improved Okta Integration: Productiv’s dynamic app-usage driven license automation integrates with Okta, leading to alignment of app spend based on usage and improved policy compliance.

Productiv’s dynamic app-usage driven license automation integrates with Okta, leading to alignment of app spend based on usage and improved policy compliance. Intelligent workflow automation: IT companies can accelerate operations through automation of the app request, approval, licensing process and other custom workflows that bolsters a company’s risk posture, policy enforcement and saves months of IT time spent on custom scripting and manual scaling. Early customers are reporting three times faster app delivery and 49% reduction in “ungoverned” apps also known as “shadow IT.”

Productiv’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides companies with the following benefits:

Engaged Employees: Unparalleled employee app engagement analytics help IT to deliver personalized employee experiences and recommendations, leading to higher app adoption, usage and engagement and ultimately higher employee satisfaction with the digital experience.

Operational Velocity: Productiv’s platform increases IT productivity and speeds operations by enabling policy and workflow automation and getting rid of tedious manual processes associated with launching apps.

Data-Driven Governance: By providing instant detection of unsanctioned apps, and visibility into app usage, Productiv helps companies to collaborate with line of business stakeholders across the company to drive innovation and plan better while ensuring the right level governance for applications.

“By providing delightful, personalized digital work experiences, CIOs are becoming even more impactful executives,” said Jody Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Productiv. “Productiv’s SaaS Intelligence Platform enables companies to make sure that wherever their employees may sit, they have the tools they need to thrive.”

Mike Hamilton, Head of Information Technology at Databricks



“Attracting and retaining top talent is a strategic imperative at Databricks. One of the ways my IT team does this is by providing our employees with the best tools and digital experiences to help them do their best work. We are leveraging Productiv’s SaaS Intelligence Platform on this journey to deliver highly personalized employee experiences.”

Kendall Collins, CMO of Okta



“The world is shifting to identity-first for employee and customer experiences. Productiv is redefining the digital experience for employees through SaaS Intelligence, and we are excited to be a part of their journey through our integration.”

Sunny Azadeh, CIO of GlobalLogic



“Productiv’s SaaS intelligence platform provides us with tremendously valuable data and actionable insights. With this we’re able to increase the visibility, adoption and ROI of our app investments while improving our compliance and risk posture.”

About Productiv

Productiv is the data-driven, enterprise SaaS Intelligence Platform for the modern CIO. Companies like Fox, Uber and Zoom use Productiv to create a system of record for their SaaS portfolios with the most detailed view into how software is actually used. With robust data and insights, IT is able to unlock new transformational change for their organizations while more efficiently executing on day-to-day operations. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, we are on a journey to transform how you think about SaaS and the impact it can have on your organization. To learn more about working at Productiv, click here.

Contacts

Jessica Jaffe at Sift PR



Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com