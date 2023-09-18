Home Business Wire Prodapt strikes partnership to help ServiceNow expand telecom, media & tech business
Prodapt strikes partnership to help ServiceNow expand telecom, media & tech business

Goal to drive digital transformation & intuitive customer engagement for Communication Service Providers


CHENNAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSPs–Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized firm in the Connectedness industry, has entered into a partnership to enable ServiceNow to expand its telecom, media and tech (TMT) business to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The expanded scope will drive digital workflows for greater operational agility, enhanced productivity, and intuitive customer experiences.

Now, CSPs can help employees do more at work by strengthening business workflows, removing siloes between functions and digitizing tasks, besides raising operational predictability through an exclusive set of cloud- and network-first Prodapt accelerators. For customers, they can offer digital-first, proactive experiences that feel light, intuitive, and effortless.

Prodapt’s proven consulting and deployment expertise in ServiceNow’s telecom, media and tech product suite will help transform customers’ Telecom Order Management, Telecom Asset Management, Telecom Service Management, Telecom Services Operations Management, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance processes, making them scalable and easy to maintain. With a sizeable team of certified ServiceNow consultants and network architects, Prodapt is executing ServiceNow-driven transformation projects with the largest CSPs across the globe.

“In the dynamic & complex Communications industry, CSPs need to build collaborative environments that help deliver great experiences. With ServiceNow’s cloud-native software & Prodapt’s unique telecom DNA and solutions, they can now accelerate digital transformation at the speed & scale necessary to win in the digital age,” Rajiv Papneja, CTO of Prodapt, said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Prodapt to deliver an outstanding customer experience and drive digital transformation at an unprecedented speed in the Telecom industry,” said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at ServiceNow. “Together, we’re addressing CSPs’ biggest digital transformation challenges – helping them leverage digital workflows to make a more intuitive and productive employee and customer experience.”

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 128-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries

