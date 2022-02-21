Prodapt Becomes the Partner of Choice for the Connectedness Vertical With Their Salesforce Crest Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommunicationsCloud—Prodapt, the leading consulting, technology & managed transformational services provider to the Connectedness vertical, today announced it has achieved the Crest level in the Salesforce partnership program. This recognition comes as a result of a 360-degree growth across all four categories namely, customer success, innovation, growth, and lead with social impact.

As a singularly focused consulting, transformation, and services partner to the Connectedness vertical, Prodapt accelerates digital transformation for its clients. With 100% Salesforce/Salesforce Industries certified professionals, Prodapt’s Salesforce practice is a diverse and fast-growing team of experts coming from 10 countries, speaking 15+ languages.

Prodapt is driving digital transformation programs at several tier 1/tier 2 telcos and fiber operators across the US, LatAm, and Europe using Salesforce Communications Cloud. More recently, Prodapt built a transformative greenfield stack for a leading operator in LatAm. This program involved consulting, implementation of Salesforce Communications Cloud, and collaboration with charging/billing platform partners to deliver an end-to-end connected solution.

“Our partnership with Salesforce is strategic and we are excited about this milestone,” said Gary Heffernan, Vice Chairman, Prodapt. “The industry is at an inflection point with COVID driving digital compression in getting things done. Salesforce is playing an active role in enabling DSPs to build a digital society along with Prodapt and we are well-positioned in this journey to accelerate connectedness.”

Prodapt has invested ahead in setting up dedicated labs for Salesforce and Mulesoft to build industry-focused accelerators that provide time to market advantage. This includes Fiber 360 – a pre-built Salesforce accelerator for small and mid-size fiber operators and Mulesoft connectors for Charging, Rating, and Billing systems. As a result, customers can expedite transformation and reduce costs.

Prodapt closely partners with TM Forum, the telecom industry body, and embraces their API standards. These standards help in the re-usability of the Salesforce components and integrations to multiple downstream systems in very complex multi-country / multi-SBU telecom organizations. This has led to tremendous success for Prodapt’s customers in both fixed and mobile businesses across B2C & B2B segments.

Additionally, Prodapt’s Salesforce Industries Academy enables the organic growth of its Salesforce practice and eventually will also support the DSP user community in accelerated adoption.

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt’s customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

