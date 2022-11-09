Procure Analytics Launches Full-Service Tail Spend Solution

Aims to bring its 1,000 members simplicity, speed, and transactional efficiency

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procure Analytics (“PA”), the leading data-enabled group purchasing organization, announces the launch of its tail spend sourcing and purchasing service, Amicus Spend Management.

Amicus launches when procurement executives are struggling to control one-time and recurring purchases that are not readily available through preferred suppliers. With on-demand access to expert sourcing professionals and the ability to transact through a single supplier, Amicus enables PA members to reduce total procurement cost without adding internal labor, management fees, or commercial commitments.

“We frequently speak to our 1,000 members and most of the major private equity firms, and we consistently hear from them that tail spend is an ongoing pain point,” said Brian Halpin, Vice President and General Manager at Amicus Spend Management.

Unmanaged spend consumes procurement and operations resources in identifying sources, setting up suppliers, processing high volumes of purchase orders and invoices, and managing varied payment terms. It remains unsolved because it is difficult to manage without dedicated expertise and resources – people, process, and technology.

“Our goal is to remove the management burden from organizations by working as an extension of their procurement teams, providing expert resources to maximize spend management while also providing white-glove support to line-level buyers and operators,” states Halpin.

Designed to address demand for a simple tail spend solution that actively supports key spend initiatives, Amicus provides sourcing, purchasing, and door-to-door order management while also helping users maximize compliance to preferred supplier programs, reduce supplier setup and maintenance, and standardize invoicing and payment terms.

Amicus complements PA’s leveraged purchasing offerings, which include MRO, packaging and, most recently added, freight.

Visit amicus-spend.com to learn more.

About Amicus Spend Management (ASM)

Amicus was established in 2022 by Procure Analytics, the leading MRO leveraged spend organization in North America. Amicus offers a novel approach to tail spend management, allowing customers to consolidate purchase transactions while benefitting from ASM’s extensive knowledge of the MRO marketplace and advanced reporting and analytics. ASM is designed to help procurement leaders drive compliance and efficiency while providing operations with an easy, effective sourcing and purchasing solution.

About Procure Analytics (PA)

Founded in 2010, Procure Analytics is a data-enabled group purchasing organization that specializes in the procurement of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and packaging supplies and services to more than 1000 companies and 18,000 locations primarily in North America. PA’s members benefit from leveraged annual spend volume of approximately $1.5 billion. In December, Genstar Capital, a San Francisco based growth-oriented private equity group, made a majority investment in PA. For more information on PA, please visit www.procureanalytics.com.

