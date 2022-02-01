Procurant Connect Brings New Services to Retail Grocery Procurement Platform

New Release Adds Third-Party Data to Accelerate Response Times and Enhance Buyer and Seller Efficiency

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#grocery–Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the release of Procurant Connect, a new module within the Procurant One platform. The new module consolidates critical third-party information for retail buyers and their trading partners and provides quick access to this information during the procurement process. Procurant Connect builds on Procurant One’s open network architecture, providing a hub for produce supply chain data that can be easily customized and personalized.

“Procurement of perishable goods is a high velocity, information-hungry process. Buyers and sellers need to be able to quickly find relevant data and put it to use in context, and that is exactly what our new Connect module offers. We see this as just the beginning, as we have plans to bring even more data and services to our customers this year,” said Kevin Brooks, CMO, Procurant.

Procurant Connect integrates external data sources into Procurant One, a leading procurement platform for retail grocers and their perishable goods suppliers. Users can access Procurant Connect to quickly get information about:

Commodity pricing

Transportation lane rates

Recall notices

Weather

Currency conversion rates

“I was excited to see the addition of Procurant Connect. It will be helpful to have access to industry data from the Procurant One dashboard—especially the commodity pricing and the ability to filter that data. I’m glad that my buyer traded up to Procurant. It is much more user-friendly than the old system, and it’s even better with Procurant Connect,” said Jack Guan, Business Development, Guan’s Mushrooms.

“Having recall information, from Procurant Connect, right in my Procurant One dashboard will be very helpful. Now, I have to search for recall information in news articles and data from subscriptions. Procurant Connect is a great addition to Procurant One, which has already improved my daily routines since our buyer traded up to Procurant,” said Noemi Aguilar, Account Manager, Duda Farms Fresh Foods.

Procurant Connect is available at no cost to any retailer requesting access. Suppliers on the Procurant One platform have access to Procurant Connect as part of their annual subscription.

About Procurant One

Procurant One is a web-based procurement and supply chain platform, connecting all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. It is the first new perishable goods buying platform available to retailers in more than 20 years, and it uses modern technology and design to improve the speed, efficiency and reliability of order management in a critical category for retail grocers. Since launching Procurant One in October 2021, the network has added more than 1,000 active users representing more than 70 percent of the fresh produce and floral industry in North America.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.

