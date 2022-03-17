Procore Expands Into France to Continue Regional Growth Across Europe

Procore accelerates its EMEA expansion by launching in France

Regional launch strengthens Procore’s mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announces its launch in France as part of continued global expansion and growth.

The launch will advance the opportunity for Procore’s unified, connected platform to enable owners, general contractors and specialty contractors to build smarter by accelerating collaboration, streamlining communication and providing real-time visibility into their project performance. It comes at a time of continued regional growth across EMEA following its launches in UKI and MENA in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

Procore has appointed Laurence Caron as Procore’s Senior Director for France and Southern Europe to build regional operations with all customer touchpoints. Caron brings extensive experience working with SaaS businesses and helping organizations innovate.

“Construction professionals in France are accelerating their digital transformation efforts as they seek ways to optimize the performance of their businesses and collaboration on projects. Our launch in France gives us a unique opportunity to expand our one platform approach to an established construction market – but more importantly – to meet the needs of local customers who want to drive innovation while also controlling costs and improving productivity,” says Laurence Caron, Senior Director, France and Southern Europe at Procore. “At Procore we live and breathe construction: it’s our only focus. Our approach has always been to focus on and partner with the industry to understand their challenges and in return improve the lives of everyone in construction; we are excited to bring this to the fore in France so everyone can build smarter.”

Procore provides a single unified and collaborative platform for construction, encompassing Project Management, Quality and Safety, Financials, Resource Management and Analytics. This includes the ability to integrate with hundreds of widely used applications through Procore’s App Marketplace. Today, Procore is the world’s most widely used construction management software with over 12,000 customers running in excess of 1 million projects around the world. Since its creation in 2002, Procore has been designed around a single idea: only when all people, all systems and all data work together on a single platform can we realize the full potential of construction technology.

“For the past 20 years, we have been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Procore is now used in over 150 countries, and many of our customers have projects running in France already. Formally expanding to France will enable Procore to be the best partner to construction leaders in this region, and across the globe.”

To support the French construction industry, Procore will be a premier partner at BIM World (April 5-6; Paris, France). This event is a major trade show for professionals and communities using Building Information Modeling and digital technology in the service of construction, real estate and urban development. Laurence Caron will hold a keynote conference on April 5 at 12pm CET, focusing on Procore’s all-in-one platform approach to support French construction projects, as well as a fireside chat with one of its customers, Ferrovial. Visitors will also be able to see live demos of the Procore platform.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com/fr

Interested in joining our growing team in France? Apply today: https://www.procore.com/jobs?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=Web&utm_campaign=France.

